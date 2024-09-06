Paryushan Festival 2024: Know More About Food Rituals And Celebrations

Paryushan Parv | X (@MehHarshil)

India is known for its diverse cultures and celebrations. The traditions and customs in the country are based on reasoning and scientific principles. From Chaitra Navratri to Paryushan Parv, there is a wide range of festivals that reflect the deep-rooted beliefs of individuals and the society as a whole. Currently, the Jain community is observing the Paryushan Parv festival, which focuses on purifying the soul and more. Keep scrolling to see the details.

Significance Of Paryushan Parv

It is a significant festival for the Jain community in India and globally. The celebration will take place from August 31st to September 7th this year. Throughout this 8-day celebration, Jains heightened their spiritual dedication through fasting, prayer, and meditation. Paryushana refers to 'remaining united and gathering.'

What is the importance of Paryushan?

According to the Hindu calendar, this celebration takes place in the Shukla Paksha of the month of Bhadrapad. Shvetambaras celebrate it for 8 days, whereas Digambaras celebrate it for 10 days and partake in a time of focused learning, reflection, and internal cleansing. Based on information found online, the event is considered sacred and occurs in the monsoon season, when monks and nuns stop their regular travelling routines and stay in a community.



Significance of food during Paryushan

During this festival, Jains commit to temporary vows of studying and fasting. Throughout the fasting period, they adhere to specific guidelines regarding what foods to consume and which ones to steer clear of. According to historians, there are Jains who abstain from eating during the entire festival and only consume boiled water, a custom referred to as athai.

And then some people avoid certain green vegetables and fruits. As per experts, the idea is to cleanse the soul and body and hence people consume simple and easy-to-digest foods, and indulge in the habit of mindful eating.

Foods to eat

Milk, dahi, cheese, paneer, and cream are all examples of dairy products.



Types of grains include rice, quinoa, poha, sabudana, whole wheat flour, bajra flour, oats, and couscous.



Types of lentils include red lentils, French lentils, urad dal, toor dal, and chana dal.



Types of beans include mung beans, kidney beans, black eyed peas, chickpeas, black beans, and pinto beans.



Spices such as dried curry leaves, dried chillis, assorted Indian spices, dried ginger, salt, and pepper.



Sour substances: Dehydrated limes, powdered dried limes, kokum, amchoor

Foods to avoid

Underground vegetables: include potatoes, onions, garlic, carrots, yams, bamboo shoots, bitter melon, mushrooms, and turmeric



Fresh fruits include lemons, apples, oranges, and bananas.



New Vegetables: Spinach, cilantro, spinach, fenugreek, cabbage



Combining pulses with fresh milk or yoghurt is prohibited.



Flour that has been refined is known as refined flour.