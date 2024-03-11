Parrot Fever: Symptoms, Prevention, Treatment And All You Need To Know

Parrot fever has been recognised as a recent epizootic respiratory ailment that is endangering health and inflaming gruesome risks. Europe has suggested Indian travellers to wear masks and follow cautions to mitigate the mounting dangers. Parrot fever-related cases have also witnessed a considerable upsurge in North Indian states.

What is 'Parrot Fever'?

Parrot fever, or 'Psittacosis Outbreak', is a contagious ailment that spreads through bird droplets and disturbs normal breathing patterns. IMore than 5 people in Europe have succumbed to death due to the horrible disease, while WHO claims that the real number of affected people is much more than the presented ratio.

According to doctors, the bacterium 'chlamydia psittaci' is found in caged birds, and the recent outbreak needs proper sanitation and mask protection to safeguard lives.

Symptoms

A patient may feel difficulty breathing properly, resulting in muscle pain, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, headaches, and strong fever. On the other hand, affected birds can have nose and eye discharge with considerable staleness in their feathers.

Tips To Mitigate The Risks

Medical experts suggest staying aware of the caged birds, while a slash of consciousness is also mandatory to pick healthy food. Unhygienic food may contain toxic particles of infected air that can cause and incite the risk.

Bird bites can also transfer the disease, but a human-to-human infection is more predictable and possible in the current scenario.

Treatment

Many people have already lost their lives in contagious explosions, but the medical arena marks it as a curable disease.

Adequate doses of antibiotics are needed to treat and improve the ailment after a proper diagnosis.

Apart from maintaining proper distance in public places, handwashing, masks, and immunity booster drinks are recommended to keep safe.