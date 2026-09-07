Paris Gets BAPS Swaminarayan Temple; PM Narendra Modi Calls Consecration A Milestone For India-France Ties

Paris Gets BAPS Temple; PM Modi Calls Consecration A Milestone | X

The consecration of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Paris has been welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a significant milestone in strengthening the cultural ties between India and France on Sunday. Addressing a gathering through a video conference during the inauguration of the temple, the PM extended his heartfelt congratulations on the consecration of the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir near Paris, calling the occasion “a matter of great joy,” PM Modi highlighted the temple’s importance as a symbol of India’s spiritual heritage and its growing cultural presence abroad.

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PM Modi extended wishes on consecration

On Sunday, September 6, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt wishes on the consecration of the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir near Paris. PM Modi recognised the historic event as a foundational pillar for bilateral ties. Expressing deep gratitude towards the affection of the spiritual leaders, the PM said, “I continue to get the opportunity to associate with such pious occasions."

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About the BAPS temple

The BAPS Swaminarayan Temple, built by the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), represents India’s rich traditions of architecture, spirituality and community values. Its consecration in the French capital marks an important moment for the Indian diaspora and devotees living in France.

PM Modi addresses gathering via video

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, PM Modi said the temple would further deepen the longstanding bond between India and France. He noted that cultural exchanges have played an important role in bringing people of the two countries closer.

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PM Narendra Modi said, "He said that the construction of the Swaminarayan Temple in Paris, following the grand temple in Abu Dhabi, is a testament to the resolve of the saints and the continuity of this cultural journey. PM Modi expressed gratitude to His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj and extended heartfelt congratulations to the BAPS organisation and millions of devotees."

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Sharing the video conference, the PM said, "It is a matter of great joy that BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir is being inaugurated in Paris."