Pakistani Actress Sanam Saeed Dons Gajra And Maang Tikka At Her Cannes Debut In White Peacock-Inspired Look

Pakistani Actress Dons Gajra And Maang Tikka At Her Cannes Debut In White Peacock-Inspired Look |

Sanam Saeed made a striking debut at the Cannes Film Festival, adding a regal South Asian touch to the glamorous international red carpet. The Pakistani actress, known for her celebrated performances in television dramas and films, grabbed attention with her intricately crafted ivory ensemble paired with traditional Indian-inspired accessories including a delicate gajra and a statement maang tikka.

Sanam attended the prestigious event as the first honouree of Us Studios’ South Asian Women Excellence in Cinema & Arts initiative, which recognises and celebrates the contribution of South Asian women in cinema and creative industries.

For her highly anticipated Cannes debut, the actress chose a custom couture creation by Pakistani designer Hussain Rehar. Inspired by the elegance of a white peacock, the handcrafted outfit beautifully blended traditional craftsmanship with dramatic couture aesthetics.

The ivory ensemble featured intricate Mukesh work, detailed Zardozi embroidery and shimmering mirror embellishments throughout the silhouette, giving the outfit a rich textured finish. The heavily embellished attire carried an ethereal yet royal aesthetic, while the structured craftsmanship added grandeur to the overall appearance.

Adding a distinctly South Asian charm to the look, Sanam accessorised the ensemble with fresh floral gajra styling and an elegant maang tikka that framed her face beautifully.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sharing glimpses of the outfit on Instagram, designer Hussain Rehar described the ensemble as a “white peacock-inspired masterpiece” specially created for Cannes. According to the designer, nearly 50 artisans worked on the outfit over 2,354 hours to bring the intricate couture piece to life.

Fashion enthusiasts online quickly praised the actress for embracing cultural craftsmanship on an international platform, with many appreciating the detailed embroidery and regal styling.

With several South Asian celebrities making headlines at Cannes 2026, Sanam Saeed’s debut look has now joined the list of standout fashion moments from the prestigious festival.