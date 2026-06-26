Painting Of London Woman's Nude From 1990s Sells For Whopping $39M At Auction

Sleeping by the Lion Carpet painting | Image Courtesy: X (@fisherv)

A painting created nearly three decades ago has once again captured the art world's attention, this time with a staggering price tag. British artist Lucian Freud's celebrated portrait 'Sleeping by the Lion Carpet' has sold for an impressive $39 million at a Sotheby’s auction in London, placing the spotlight back on both the iconic artwork and the woman who posed for it.

Record-breaking auction sale

The painting, completed between 1995 and 1996, features Sue Tilley reclining nude on a chair with a richly embroidered lion-patterned carpet forming the backdrop. The portrait is widely regarded as one of the finest works from a series of paintings Freud created featuring Tilley.

Now 69, Tilley reacted to the record-breaking sale with humour and pride. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, she remarked, "Mona Lisa wasn't alive when she became famous — but I am." Her comment quickly drew attention online as the artwork made headlines worldwide.

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Muse reflects on fame

Tilley's journey to becoming one of Freud's most recognisable muses was unexpected. At the time she met the artist, she was working as a supervisor at an employment office while also taking up part-time shifts at a London nightclub. According to her, Freud invited her to sit for him because they got along well.

Asked why she agreed to pose, Tilley told The Wall Street Journal, "He was funny and bought us nice food."

The portrait sessions stretched over several months, with Freud reportedly paying her £20 a day initially, roughly equivalent to around $85 today. As he continued creating more portraits of her, he increased the payment to £35 per day.

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Art experts have long considered Sleeping by the Lion Carpet the standout work among the four portraits Freud painted of Tilley. Collectively, the series has reportedly generated around $129 million in sales over the years.

Reflecting on the extraordinary value attached to the artworks featuring her, Tilley joked, "I figure I'm probably worth about £100 million."

Freud, the grandson of renowned psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud, passed away in 2011. His intensely detailed portraits continue to command some of the highest prices in the international art market, reaffirming his legacy as one of Britain's most influential figurative painters.