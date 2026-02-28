Pain At The Back Of The Leg: Causes, Symptoms And Home Remedies

Pic: Freepik

Pain at the back side of the legs can involve hamstrings, sciatic nerve, calf muscles, or lower back nerves. It may be dull, pulling, burning, or sharp depending on the cause.

Symptoms

Dull aching pain in back of thigh or calf

Tightness or pulling sensation

Pain while walking or climbing stairs

Stiffness after sitting long time

Burning or electric shock type pain (nerve related)

Pain increasing while bending forward

Night cramps in calves

Weakness or heaviness in legs

If there is numbness, tingling, or pain going from back to heel, it may be nerve related.

Causes

Muscle strain (hamstring strain) happens by over stretching, sudden running exercise

Sciatica (nerve pain), Irritation of sciatic nerve can happen from lower back

Lumbar disc herniation due to prolonged sitting

Slip disc

Poor posture, tight hamstrings

Long sitting, and no stretching routine

Calf muscle cramps can be dehydration, low magnesium or potassium and excess walking

Deep vein thrombosis

Sudden gym workout

Poor footwear

Vitamin D deficiency

Weak lower back muscles

Home remedies

Rest but avoid complete bed rest

Hot fomentation (for muscle tightness)

Gentle stretching daily

Hydration (3–4 liters water daily)

Magnesium rich foods (banana, nuts, seeds)

Light walking, simple stretches and daily yoga helps

Sujok Therapy

Massage with hands or Sujok rings on the highlighted area (see figure) for five to 10 minutes. After that, apply seeds (any) on that area. Keep for three to four hours or till you feel comfortable.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. Write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)