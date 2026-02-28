Pain At The Back Of The Leg: Causes, Symptoms And Home Remedies

Pain at the back side of the legs can involve hamstrings, sciatic nerve, calf muscles, or lower back nerves. It may be dull, pulling, burning, or sharp depending on the cause.
Symptoms
Dull aching pain in back of thigh or calf
Tightness or pulling sensation
Pain while walking or climbing stairs
Stiffness after sitting long time
Burning or electric shock type pain (nerve related)
Pain increasing while bending forward
Night cramps in calves
Weakness or heaviness in legs
If there is numbness, tingling, or pain going from back to heel, it may be nerve related.
Causes
Muscle strain (hamstring strain) happens by over stretching, sudden running exercise
Sciatica (nerve pain), Irritation of sciatic nerve can happen from lower back
Lumbar disc herniation due to prolonged sitting
Slip disc
Poor posture, tight hamstrings
Long sitting, and no stretching routine
Calf muscle cramps can be dehydration, low magnesium or potassium and excess walking
Deep vein thrombosis
Sudden gym workout
Poor footwear
Vitamin D deficiency
Weak lower back muscles
Home remedies
Rest but avoid complete bed rest
Hot fomentation (for muscle tightness)
Gentle stretching daily
Hydration (3–4 liters water daily)
Magnesium rich foods (banana, nuts, seeds)
Light walking, simple stretches and daily yoga helps
Sujok Therapy
Massage with hands or Sujok rings on the highlighted area (see figure) for five to 10 minutes. After that, apply seeds (any) on that area. Keep for three to four hours or till you feel comfortable.
