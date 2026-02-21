Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra's 'Yaadon Ki Bahaar' Concert Returns For Its 14th Year

Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra |

India is home to only around 18,000 organised senior living facilities, many of which lack essential amenities and adequate care infrastructure. This number is projected to grow significantly, with demand expected to reach approximately 2.3–2.5 million senior living units over the next decade. The elderly population, comprising individuals aged 60 and above, currently stands at about 156–160 million and is anticipated to rise sharply to around 347 million by 2050, further intensifying existing challenges.

Harshita Narvekar, Municipal Corporator, actress Madhoo, Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra, actors Shekhar Suman and Zayed Khan

Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra and actors Shekhar Suman and Zayed Khan |

In an effort to bridge the significant gap in elderly care, Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra organised the much-anticipated 14th edition of Yaadon Ki Bahaar concert in Mumbai, to help elderly widows from Shepherd Widows' Home. The concert brought together over 550 music lovers and philanthropists for an evening of timeless melodies from India’s golden era. Dr. Batra utilises his talent to aid the elderly and encourages others as well to contribute towards the ageing population with their talents. Dr Batra's® Foundation, with a 25-year commitment to the health and well-being of older women, spearheads this crucial initiative, offering support through not only the concert but also free medical assistance.

Actress Madhoo, Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra, with women of Shepherd Widows' Homes |

Commenting on the initiative, Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra, Chairman and Founder of Dr. Batra's® Group of Companies, said, "Our elders deserve not just care, but companionship, dignity and a sense of belonging. Embracing them within the warmth of our homes and hearts is essential, and the concept of adopting a grandparent has never been more relevant. I am honoured to continue supporting senior care homes across the country and remain committed to improving the quality of life of our older generation. Together, let us build a society where compassion knows no boundaries.”