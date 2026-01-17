Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra’s Photography Exhibition Transports Us To North Pole

Dr. Batra’s Foundation inaugurated the 57th edition of its annual flagship photography exhibition, Magic Moments, showcasing an evocative collection by Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra at Free Press House, Nariman Point. This year’s exhibition presents breathtaking images from the pristine and awe-inspiring landscapes of the North Pole, captured during Dr. Batra’s recent journey to Norway.

The inauguration was graced by an esteemed gathering of dignitaries and eminent personalities, including the Consul General of Finland, Mr. Erik af Hällström; Consul General of New Zealand, Mr. Graham Rouse; Chief Deputy Consul General of Japan, Mr. Toshihiro Kaneko; Consul General of Vietnam, Mr. Le Quang Bien; Consul General of the Republic of Belarus, Mr. Aliaksandr Matsukou; along with Dr. Rati Godrej, former Indian cricketer Diana Edulji, filmmaker Kailash Surendranath, renowned actor Shailesh Lodha, and theatre personality Bharat Dabholkar, among others.

Speaking at the opening, Dr. Batra reflected on the deeper connection between photography and his medical practice. “Photography has always been more than a creative pursuit for me,” he said. “It has sharpened my instinct for quick decision-making, trained me to observe deeply, and taught me the vital difference between merely seeing and truly perceiving—an ability that has profoundly influenced my clinical practice. This exhibition, inspired by the majestic yet fragile beauty of the North Pole, is not just a visual experience but also a gentle reminder of our collective responsibility to protect the planet.”

Filmmaker Kailash Surendranath, commenting on the collection, remarked, “Each frame is razor-sharp and composed with a cinematic sweep, making you feel as though you are standing right there amidst the ice and silence.”

Over the years, Magic Moments has become a cherished fixture in Mumbai’s cultural calendar—celebrated not only for its artistic excellence but also for its humanitarian commitment. Supported by Nikon, the exhibition continues to demonstrate how art can inspire empathy and action. True to its founding spirit, all proceeds from the exhibition will go towards The Victoria Memorial School for the Blind, a cause that has remained close to the heart of Magic Moments since its inception.