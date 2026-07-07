Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra Launches His New Book 'Toxic' with Amish Tripathi

Dr Batra with Amish Tripathi |

In an evening marked by profound reflection and compelling dialogue, renowned homeopath and wellness pioneer Dr Mukesh Batra officially launched his latest book, Toxic: Stories, Science and Remedies for a Cleaner Mind, Body and Spirit, in conversation with bestselling author, broadcaster and former diplomat Amish Tripathi.

Published by Bloomsbury India, Toxic expands the understanding of toxicity beyond environmental pollution to include the invisible yet pervasive toxins of the mind, emotions, relationships and spirit. The book examines how anxiety, fear, unhealthy relationships, rigid beliefs and unchecked ego can quietly erode well-being, while also offering practical pathways towards healing and inner transformation.

Dr Batra and Sam Balsara, founder & chairperson of Maddison Group |

Opening the discussion, Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh, Founder and Chairman Emeritus at Dr Batra’s® Healthcare reflected on what inspired him to broaden the conventional understanding of toxicity.

"When we think of pollution, we think of the air we breathe or the water we drink. But toxicity is also present in our thoughts, our emotions, our relationships and even our belief systems. Unless we recognise these inner toxins, true healing remains incomplete."

Amish Tripathi, renowned author, echoed this sentiment, observing that Indic civilisation has long emphasised inner purification as the foundation of well-being.

Dr Batra and Nandita Puri, author and wife of late actor Om Puri |

"Material progress is important, but civilisations endure because of inner balance. Our ancient wisdom traditions repeatedly remind us that external success without inner clarity ultimately creates suffering."

The conversation then turned to one of the book's most resonant themes—relationship toxicity. Dr. Batra emphasised the importance of distinguishing between difficult relationships and genuinely toxic ones.

"Every relationship encounters conflict. A relationship becomes toxic when there is repeated disrespect, manipulation, emotional depletion and a gradual erosion of self-worth. Healthy relationships energise us; toxic ones diminish us."

Dr Batra and Ravi Dixit, first Indian to become Asian Quash Champion |

The speakers explored how love itself can sometimes become unhealthy when care transforms into control, possessiveness or dependency. Drawing on examples from Indian epics, Amish reflected on the timeless lessons embedded within relationships such as those between Kaikeyi and Dasharatha, Karna and Duryodhana, and Ravana and Mandodari, underscoring how power, attachment and ego continue to shape modern relationships.

A particularly moving segment focused on family dynamics and the challenge of recognising toxicity within families. "Family relationships are often the hardest to evaluate objectively because they are intertwined with duty, conditioning and guilt," said Dr Batra. "Boundaries are not acts of rebellion. They are acts of self-respect."

Gen Brar, Operation Blue Star, Dr Batra and Amish Tripathi |

The discussion also addressed whether healing always requires reconciliation, with both speakers agreeing that forgiveness can be deeply liberating, but reconciliation is not always necessary for emotional healing.

The evening then shifted to the theme of spiritual toxicity, a central pillar of Toxic. Dr Batra cautioned against blind belief, performative spirituality and the rise of spiritual superiority.

"Spirituality becomes toxic when it discourages inquiry, promotes ego or reduces compassion. Ritual without inner transformation is merely performance."

Dr Batra and Nirmala Sawant, former Mayor of Mumbai |

Addressing the paradox of rising anxiety despite growing interest in spiritual practices, the speakers noted how social media has transformed spirituality into a performative exercise, often prioritising appearances over authentic inner work.

Responding to a question on the antidote to ego, Amish Tripathi drew upon Indic philosophy, emphasising humility, self-awareness and service as enduring pathways to spiritual growth.

The conversation concluded with practical suggestions for detoxifying one's inner life, including cultivating daily silence, practising self-observation, limiting digital noise, nurturing conscious relationships and embracing gratitude and service.

Preeta Mathur Thakur, theatre actor, director, producer & owner of theatre company ANK and Dr Batra |

Speaking about the book, Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra said, "Toxic is ultimately a book of hope. It invites readers to recognise the many visible and invisible toxins shaping our lives and empowers them to make conscious choices that lead to healing—of the body, mind and spirit."

The event was conducted by Simran Ahuja, international celebrity anchor.

About the Book

'Toxic: Stories, Science and Remedies for a Cleaner Mind, Body and Spirit', co-authored by Dr Mukesh Batra and Swami Shailendra Saraswati, is now available across bookstores and online platforms. The book examines the many forms of toxicity that define modern life—from polluted air, water and food to anxiety, fear, toxic relationships, belief systems and spiritual ego—and offers readers practical strategies for creating a cleaner mind, body and spirit.

You can buy the book here