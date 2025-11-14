Padma Shri Awardee & 'Mother Of Trees' Saalumarada Thimmakka Passes Away At 114 In Bengaluru

Legendary environmentalist and eco-warrior Saalumarada Thimmakka, often hailed as the “Mother of Trees,” breathed her last on Friday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. The 114-year-old had been ailing for some time and was under medical care, family members confirmed.

A remarkable life rooted in green legacy

Born on June 30, 1911, in a modest household in the Tumakuru region of Karnataka, Thimmakka redefined environmental stewardship with her actions rather than academic qualifications. With no formal schooling, she turned her personal grief of being unable to have children into a mission- planting and nurturing trees as if they were her own.

Her most iconic contribution: planting 385 banyan trees across a 4.5-km stretch between Hulikal and Kudur in Ramanagara district. This living green corridor earned her the name “Saalumarada,” meaning row of trees in Kannada- a title now synonymous with her identity.

National and global recognition

Over the decades, Thimmakka’s grassroots work gained widespread admiration, transforming her into a symbol of India’s environmental movement. She received several prestigious honours, including:

-Padma Shri (2019)

-Indira Priyadarshini Vrikshamitra Award (1997)

-National Citizen Award (1995)

-Nadoja Award (2010) from Hampi University

Her name even reached global forums- environmentalists around the world lauded her commitment, and initiatives inspired by her have been taken up in multiple Indian states to encourage roadside afforestation.

Tributes pour in from across India

Leaders and environmental advocates expressed deep sadness at her passing. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that Thimmakka spent her life “loving trees like her own children,” and her devotion makes her “immortal in the hearts of people.”

R. Ashoka, Leader of Opposition, described her as a “pride of Karnataka” whose message of nurturing the environment should guide future generations.

Public figures and green activists continue to flood social media with condolences, celebrating her extraordinary contribution to sustainability.

A legacy that will keep growing

Saalumarada Thimmakka’s journey stands as a timeless reminder of how one person’s dedication can transform an entire ecosystem. The banyan trees she planted now form a flourishing canopy- a natural monument to her life’s purpose.

While the nation mourns the loss of this revered Padma Shri awardee, her inspiration will live on in every seed planted and every tree protected.