 Oxford University Press Launches Trilingual Sanskrit-Hindi-English Dictionary
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleOxford University Press Launches Trilingual Sanskrit-Hindi-English Dictionary

Oxford University Press Launches Trilingual Sanskrit-Hindi-English Dictionary

The Oxford University Press (OUP) on Friday announced the launch of a trilingual Sanskrit-Hindi-English dictionary to make the Sanskrit language accessible to learners across the globe

IANSUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
Canva

The Oxford University Press (OUP) on Friday announced the launch of a trilingual Sanskrit-Hindi-English dictionary to make the Sanskrit language accessible to learners across the globe.

This aligns with OUP's vision of advancing knowledge and learning in unison with the Ministry of Education at the same time increasing the number of languages covered in the bilingual dictionaries India portfolio to 13 (which includes 9 Classical Languages). Oxford dictionaries are now available in Sanskrit, Bengali, Assamese, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Urdu, and Hindi.

Canva

"Oxford University Press is dedicated to the preservation and enrichment of languages, fostering a global commitment to linguistic diversity, and knowledge dissemination. This trilingual dictionary represents a significant milestone in our commitment to promoting language learning and our cultural heritage," said Sumanta Datta, Managing Director, OUP India.

Read Also
Meet Han Kang: South Korean Author Creates History, Wins 2024 Noble Price In Literature
article-image

"It will be a valuable resource for students embarking on the journey of learning Sanskrit, in keeping with the NEP 2020 and NCF 2023 guidelines," he added. The new dictionary was published in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthanam (UPSS). The new Oxford Sanskrit-Hindi-English dictionary includes over 25,000 words carefully chosen for the learners of Sanskrit keeping in mind the relevance of words keeping in mind the vision that every Sanskrit student would be conversant and fluent in simple standard Sanskrit 10 years from now.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Jain Organisations Welcome State Govt's Decision To Declare Cow As 'Rajyamata', Applauds Initiatives For Upliftment Of The Community
Maharashtra: Jain Organisations Welcome State Govt's Decision To Declare Cow As 'Rajyamata', Applauds Initiatives For Upliftment Of The Community
'Happy Birthday Bachhu': Krunal Pandya Pens Heartwarming Message For Hardik As Latter Turns 31; Video
'Happy Birthday Bachhu': Krunal Pandya Pens Heartwarming Message For Hardik As Latter Turns 31; Video
Mumbai: Western Railway GM Ashok Kumar Misra Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Suburban Section On Churchgate-Andheri Route
Mumbai: Western Railway GM Ashok Kumar Misra Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Suburban Section On Churchgate-Andheri Route
Northern Lights: Pics Of Aurora Borealis Go Viral As People Witness Breathtaking Sky In Minnesota, London & Other Regions
Northern Lights: Pics Of Aurora Borealis Go Viral As People Witness Breathtaking Sky In Minnesota, London & Other Regions

Canva

In addition, the OUP also announced the release of three other dictionaries: Compact English-English-Urdu Dictionary, Mini Hindi-English Dictionary, and English-Hindi Dictionary. Earlier this year, OUP launched the English-English-Assamese Dictionary and the Mini English-Bengali Dictionary. Sanskrit gained its 'Classical' status in 2005. Linguists proposed that both Sanskrit and many European languages trace their roots back to a common ancestor known as Proto-Indo-European.

This theoretical language is believed to have been spoken thousands of years ago, acting as a linguistic blueprint for diverse language families spread across continents. The linguistic connections between Sanskrit and European languages also offer insights into migration patterns, cultural exchanges, and the evolution of languages over millennia transcending time and borders.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dussehra 2024: Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday & Other Bollywood Celebs-Inspired Red Looks

Dussehra 2024: Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday & Other Bollywood Celebs-Inspired Red Looks

Oxford University Press Launches Trilingual Sanskrit-Hindi-English Dictionary

Oxford University Press Launches Trilingual Sanskrit-Hindi-English Dictionary

Happy Dussehra 2024: 25+ Vijayadashami Wishes, Messages And Quotes

Happy Dussehra 2024: 25+ Vijayadashami Wishes, Messages And Quotes

Dussehra 2024: How Is Ravan Dahan Celebrated in Ayodhya?

Dussehra 2024: How Is Ravan Dahan Celebrated in Ayodhya?

Saraswati Visarjan 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Pooja Rituals And Everything You Need To Know

Saraswati Visarjan 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Pooja Rituals And Everything You Need To Know