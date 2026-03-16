Oscars Afterparty: Kim Kardashian Turns On The Heat In Gold Figure-Hugging Gucci Gown At Vanity Fair Bash

After the glamorous ceremony at the 98th Academy Awards came to an end, Hollywood’s biggest stars continued the celebrations at the iconic Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Among those who stole the spotlight was entrepreneur Kim Kardashian. The Skims founder made a dramatic appearance on the red carpet wearing a form-fitting gold gown by Gucci.
Adding a unique twist to the outfit, Kardashian styled the look with icy blue coloured contact lenses, creating a striking contrast against the warm gold tones of the gown.
Kendall Jenner
Ana de Armas
Bella Hadid
Hailey Bieber
Rita Ora
Tate McRa
Dua Lipa
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