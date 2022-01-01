Online Couples plan to take things up a notch in 2022

New Delhi: The Online Dating Community is not far behind in terms of ringing in the New Year, and they have some exciting things in the works. QuackQuack, India's desi dating app, which just passed the 15 million user mark in India, ran a short poll among 50,000 of its users to map the preparations of newly formed couples and discovered some fascinating statistics.

The poll brought out some interesting dating trends ahead of the New Year, the key takeaways are summarised below:

Jab 'We' Meet

75 per cent of men and 56 per cent of women are really eager to meet their partner/match in the New Year. While the remaining 25 per cent of men and 44 per cent of women would prefer to continue virtual dating/video calling because they were concerned about the new variant Omicron, the remaining 25 per cent of men and 44 per cent of women would prefer to continue virtual dating/video calling.

From late night chats to planning trips in the wilderness

Users' interactions have shifted away from video conferencing and toward planning travels together and meeting in person for the New Year. To add to that, approximately 78 per cent of people in metro areas and 67 per cent of people in smaller cities/towns want to have an old-fashioned romance with their love interest.

Love sees no boundaries

According to the research, 70 per cent of men and 60 per cent of women are comfortable having physical contact with their partner because they have been properly vaccinated and are no longer concerned about the issue. For the time being, those who stay seek emotional attachment.

Taking the next step!

According to the poll, approximately 20 per cent of users in metro cities want to introduce their partners to their family members, whereas a majority of 65 per cent of users in metro cities and 70 per cent of users in smaller towns/cities want to introduce their partners to their close friends and plan a New Year's party.

Finding New Ways

About 40 per cent of people in the 21-30 age range said they want to be psychologically stronger in the New Year, while 85 per cent of people in the 30+ age bracket said they want to marry and start a family. On the other hand, a majority of adults between the ages of 21 and 30 want to start the new year with a fresh start in dating, while 75 per cent of teenagers under the age of 20 want to work on themselves and improve their appearance.

Mr. Ravi Mittal, Founder and CEO of QuackQuack, says, "It feels exciting and humbling at the same time to see our journey start from a rented apartment to becoming a community strong of 15 million people. Our app's demand can itself be witnessed from the fact that in the last one year, we added 5 million users and 4.25 million app instals on Android, and today we have managed to become the second Indian app to cross 10 million downloads on Google Play."

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 10:45 AM IST