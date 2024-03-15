Onion For Hair Growth: A Panacea To Cure Hair-Fall, Dandruff, Fizziness And Split ends

FPJ

Hair struggles are a universal warfare, in which you have to make consistent efforts to keep the hair under control and in good condition. One can experience flaking, thinning, dandruff, and hair loss and all these conditions are manifested in different ways. Fortunately, we have simple routines that we can apply regularly to achieve healthy hair.

And what if the solution to your hair dilemma is always hiding there in your kitchen pantry? Who would have thought that a common vegetable used for adding flavour to foods is capable of remoulding the health of your hair? Although the potent odour is not the prettiest of smells, but the advantages of using onion juice topically are much more than just a temporary olfactory problem.

Onion juice is highly appreciated as a natural and effective treatment for a wide array of hair ills, and Ganesh Kamath, Co-Founder, of Earthraga, shares with IANSlife the benefits of onion for your hair:

Unleash the Power of Hydration:

The refreshing moisturising properties of onions target dry and dull hair as well as a weary, dry scalp. They are the ones that refresh the hair and provide it with the needed moisture, leading to a look that has a smooth, lustrous appearance. The vitamins and minerals utilised in these MVPs transport nutrients straight to the follicles and nourish them from the inside, allowing for the best possible hair condition, and establishing a good environment for hair growth.

Nourishing from the Inside Out:

Speaking of nutrition, hair follicles, the essential components of healthy hair growth, receive increased nourishment from onions. They are recognized for their role in facilitating the circulation of blood through the hair follicles. This increased blood circulation guarantees a consistent supply of oxygen and nourishment. The vitamins and minerals utilised in these MVPs transport nutrients straight to the follicles and nourish them from the inside, allowing for the best possible hair condition, and establishing a good environment for hair growth.

Keeps Your Natural Hair Color Vibrant:

Conversely, early greying might result from a lack of some micronutrients, health problems, stress factors and even genes. Onion oil for hair benefits is especially felt through enzymes, which can be used as anti-radicals to resist free radicals damage on hair. This way can also get the hair back to its original colour, even dark it can. For instance, the formulas combining Amla and Bhringraj, the natural ingredients, are aimed to prevent hair colour fading even before its time.

Soothes and Fights Dandruff:

From an antiseptic and anti-inflammation point of view, onion can treat scalp infections that include redness, dandruff and itchiness of the scalp. These onion extracts contain essential minerals and vitamins that help hair stay hydrated at the root level, making it unbreakable which adds strength from the roots to the tips of the hair. It does that too, being an excellent stimulator of blood circulation, an effective prevention of itchy scalp and a marvellous hair growth inducer.

Prevents Hair Fall:

Onion juice is one of the best-known remedies essential because it has a high amount of sulphur that makes it effective in reducing hair loss. Sulphur improves collagen production which is essential for the formation of hair follicles and also cleanses the skin. Moreover, with onion juice or oil a massage activates hair growth by increasing the blood flow to the scalp.

Indeed, the onion juice comes as a gift from nature as it provides an astounding variety of benefits to hair care. When it comes to hydration and nourishment, or fighting off dandruff and hair loss, this everyday ingredient is invaluable in your journey to healthy and attractive hair. While a strong smell might be annoying at first sight, which is superficial, the outcomes for your hair are beyond question. Hence, whenever you peel off onions for your meal, keep some on standby to unleash the hidden abilities of these normal vegetables that go into your hair care regimen.