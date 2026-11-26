Photos: Courtesy of the Artist

Thinking Floyd? Then you're probably thinking of music that transcends generations. Keeping that spirit alive is The Think Floydian, an eight piece tribute band that brings the greatest progressive rock band of all time, Pink Floyd back to the stage.

Over the last 16 years, they have steadily built a reputation as one of the most authentic and captivating Pink Floyd tribute acts in India. Their attention to detail, both musically and visually, has earned them widespread praise from audiences and critics alike. Every performance is a meticulously crafted recreation of Pink Floyd’s legendary live shows, complete with the signature soundscapes, haunting vocals, and dazzling visual elements that defined the original band’s performances.

Slated to headline on the first day of Olly Fest, their show spans the full breadth of Pink Floyd’s illustrious career, offering fans a chance to experience live renditions of classic tracks from all iconic albums. Whether you’re closing your eyes and getting lost in the lush landscapes of Shine On You Crazy Diamond or letting the powerful, emotive vocals of Great Gig in the Sky wash over you, The Think Floydian’s performance is a celebration of the very essence of Pink Floyd.

Rohit Kulkarni

The eight-piece Delhi-based ensemble features a talented line-up comprising founders Rohit Kulkarni (vocals and guitar) and Anindo Bose (keyboards), vocalist Aditi Sharma, guitarist Ritwik De, guitarist and vocalist Mayank Sharma, bassist and vocalist Tanisha Bhatnagar, drummer Shantanu Sudarshan, and session saxophonist Thyagaraj. Together, they recreate not just the iconic sound but also the atmosphere, emotion and musical depth that defined Pink Floyd's legendary performances. Special mention must also go to sound engineer Ayush Malik, who plays an important role in bringing the band's sonic experience to life.

Fans of the band can expect a nostalgic trip through Pink Floyd’s greatest works at Olly Fest, from anthems like Mother, Us and Them, Comfortably Numb and Wish You Were Here to deeper cuts that dedicated Floyd fans will appreciate, the intricate, emotive guitar solos that define Time, Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, The Wall Animals and lots more. From the driving rhythm and melodies that made Floyd’s music so timeless, The Think Floydian leaves no stone unturned.

The founder Rohit Kulkarni talks about how the band effortlessly transports the audience back to the height of Pink Floyd’s success.

Excerpts from the interview:

Anindo Bose |

How did The Think Floydian come together, and what inspired you to start a Pink Floyd tribute act?

Anindo (Bose) and I have always been massive Pink Floyd fans, and for us, just listening to the records was never enough. We wanted to dissect and recreate every detail of that sound live. What began back in 2010 in an earlier avatar eventually evolved and rebranded into The Think Floydian. It really came down to a shared passion for the music and the urge to bring that experience to a live stage.

How did you arrive at the name The Think Floydian, and what does it represent?

It’s really a spin-off on the name Pink Floyd. We wanted a name that would immediately ring a bell with people telling them exactly what this band was all about without saying a word.

Aditi Sharma |

What makes recreating Pink Floyd’s layered, experimental sound live such a challenge, while retaining the emotion and atmosphere of the original recordings?

That’s a tough one to put into words. Technically, Pink Floyd’s music is very not too complicated, it’s about space and restraint. Learning the parts isn’t difficult, but moving an audience the way Floyd did is the real challenge. All of that, the exact sustain and vibrato of a Gilmour bend, the warmth of the analog synth layers, the lyrics. When you nail those details together as a band, the atmosphere takes over.

Why Pink Floyd and not any other Western band? What makes their music relevant and appealing to audiences across generations?

Because we love the music of Pink Floyd. It speaks to us. They wrote about universal topics like alienation, teaching, time, madness, which hit just as hard today as they did fifty years ago. These are issues that are still prevalent in society. This, mixed with simple melodies, makes their music timeless. In fact around three years ago Ayush, Anindo and I attended David Gilmour concert in Rome.

Mayank Sharma |

Do you try to stay close to the original sound of Pink Floyd, or do you try to add your own musical interpretation? Do you have a set list for each show, ticking just the popular ones?

We stay true to how Pink Floyd wrote the music. We never add our own twist because that is easy. What’s hard is to be able to replicate the complex emotions the way it’s meant to be. We take that head-on to give our audiences the Pink Floyd experience. We know the entire discography of Pink Floyd. We don’t like to just do the popular stuff. We do songs that are super rare and cover their whole catalog.

The band has seen several old and new members over the years. How has the line-up evolved, and what does each member bring to the group?

Evolution is the only way forward. Every member of the current line-up plays a crucial role in making the band sound the way it does. They are a bunch of very talented musicians who understand the depth of this music.

Tanisha Bhatnagar |

Rohit, you released 'Time Always Flies' in 2025 and mentioned more originals to follow. What's happening with your solo work and album, and how does composing your own songs differ from performing Pink Floyd's music?

Oh yeah, I had a few releases last year, and that’s a huge part of what I do, it’s the most authentic side of me. There is no better satisfaction than putting a song out into the world that started its journey from within you. I actually released an album called The Boy Who Dreamed back in 2020, and I do have a few more tracks lined up for next year too. As for the approach, performing Pink Floyd is about being a faithful custodian. Writing my own music I am freer and my outlook changes, following my own voice and instincts that dictate the sound. It’s a mishmash of all my inspirations throughout my musical journey.

You also worked on a few Hindi songs, and in 2023 released a Beatles song ‘Please Please Me’.

Definitely. Hindi music is a big part of what I do. I have played guitars in a couple of Bollywood movies. I also have a high-energy Bollywood set called Flipside—I like to pitch it as ‘From Floyd to Bollywood’—which lets me show a completely different and playful side of mine. And yes, Tanisha and I covered The Beatles’ Please Please Me, which ended up going viral and getting shared by the official Beatles Instagram account on their story. Seeing our cover on their page was surreal, easily one of the proudest moments of our musical journey.

Shantanu Sudarshan |

The Think Floydian will be performing at Olly Fest. What can audiences expect from your set, and have you planned anything special for this festival appearance?

The audience can expect the full Pink Floyd experience. We want to take them on a sonic journey and move them in a way that stays with them long after the festival ends. Without giving too much away, we’re pairing the massive anthems everyone wants to sing along to with some rarer songs. It will be a visual experience that complements and enhances the music, performance and mood.

Olly Fest brings together music lovers from different backgrounds. How do you plan to make Pink Floyd’s timeless music connect with a new generation of festival-goers?

Most younger listeners have heard of Pink Floyd and some of their tracks, so hearing them live will be a whole different experience for them. If we can make them stop, listen and feel something, we’ve done our job.

Shantanu Sudarshan |

Rohit, what are your future plans for your solo music, and what lies ahead for The Think Floydian?

On the solo front, I’ll definitely be releasing more original music in 2027, so watch out for that. With Flipside, the goal is to play a lot more shows and get people grooving and dancing at festivals and private events. As for The Think Floydian, we’re gearing up for much bigger concerts now. We’re planning a larger-scale tour with big stages, lights, and visuals to bring audiences even closer to the true Pink Floyd experience and we’re also looking at taking the show international. That’s going to be a lot of fun.

Watch The Think Floydian live on Friday Day One (27th November 2026) of Olly Fest at 8.30 pm.

Olly Fest

Dates: 27th – 29th November 2026.

Time: 4. 30 onwards.

Venue: Bandra Gymkhana and DPRC Grounds, Bandra