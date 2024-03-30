Oily Skincare Routine: Skincare Tips To Follow This Summer For Oil Skin Type

It is necessary to incorporate a different skincare routine and approach to our skin during the summer. Skin can easily break out or become acne-prone if not taken care of early. For an oily skin type, undertaking the right approach to skin during summer is a must. Follow the best tips and routines for your oily skin during the summer.

Cleanser

It is important to note that cleanser is a crucial part of your skincare routine. During the summer heat opt for a good cleanser that can help your oily skin feel fresh and clean. People with oily skin should use a cleanser that contains salicylic acid to fight the acne, oily skin is often acne-prone during the summer. Acne cleanser helps to get rid of the excess oil and sebum on the skin, which helps you to feel less oily.

Moisturizer

Moisturizing your skin daily is very important as it keeps your skin feeling hydrated and soft. Go for water-based and gel formula moisturizers as thick creamy moisturizers are heavy for summer. Tailor your moisturizer according to your oily skin type.

Sunscreen

Sunscreen is your best friend throughout the summer. Make sure to go for sunscreen with SPF 50++ and sunscreen that doesn't leave a white cast on your face. People with oily skin should opt for a sunscreen that contains mineral properties and leaves a mate finish on your skin.

No to Foundation

Foundation during summer makes your face cakey and more oily. The heat during the summer leads to sweat on our body that gets mixed with the foundation and leads to a breakout. Heavy foundation and makeup during summer make our skin more oil and acne-prone. Instead of foundation use a tinted moisturizer or BB cream that gives you a minimal glow and coverage and doesn't lead to breakout.

Exfoliate

Weekly exfoliation is a must during the summer for oily skin to deeply clean the face and remove all the blackheads and pores. Exfoliation helps in controlling the excess oil production on your skin and cleans all the dead skin.