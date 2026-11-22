When your face feels excessively oily throughout the day, the immediate instinct is to wash it away with the strongest cleanser you can find. However, stripping away every bit of moisture in turn triggers a panic mode in the sebaceous glands (oil glands attached to your hair follicles), which eventually causes them to produce even more oil to compensate for the lost moisture.

Managing excess sebum is a delicate balancing act. It’s all about getting the T-zone shine (the forehead, nose, and chin) under control without making your skin feel tight, flaky, or irritated. If you are tired of the constant cycle of greasiness and dry patches, it is time to rethink your approach. Here is how you can achieve a balanced, healthy complexion that does not feel dehydrated.

Avoid over-cleansing

Over-cleansing is the most common mistake people often make in their oily skincare routine. While using aggressive face cleansers may provide you with that squeaky-clean feel, in reality, they are gradually destroying the natural barrier of your skin. Therefore, always choose a mild cleanser that does not contain sulfates and is enriched with salicylic acid or tea tree oil. These active compounds penetrate deeply into the pores and dissolve excess oil and dead skin cells without drying out the surface of its natural moisture.

Hydration is non-negotiable

Skipping moisturiser because your skin feels oily is a prevalent misconception. In reality, when your skin doesn’t have enough water, it protects itself by secreting more oil. In order to prevent such situations, invest in lightweight, oil-free, gel-based moisturisers or water creams that contain hyaluronic acid or glycerin. These ingredients provide your skin with quick hydration without making you feel heavy or clogging pores. In the end, it will leave you with smooth and well-hydrated skin all day long.

Choose oil-control actives

Managing excess oil goes beyond using the right cleanser. Introducing other active ingredients, like niacinamide, into your regimen can really go a long way because they will help control the production of sebum and also keep the skin barrier intact. If clogged pores and recurring breakouts are a concern, opt for a gentle retinol. With consistent use, these ingredients promote skin renewal and help keep pores clearer over time.

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Treatments for oil balance

Excessive sebum production can block pores and cause breakouts; however, even when these breakouts go away, the scarring usually stays behind, which cannot be treated with topical applications alone. In such cases, dermatologists may recommend advanced aesthetic treatments like Harmony XL Pro. This multi-application platform combines the potential of numerous energy-based technologies, making it a versatile solution for a wide range of aesthetic treatments, including acne caused by increased oil production, acne scars, and skin resurfacing.

Wrapping up

Controlling excess sebum does not mean making the skin totally oil-free. Rather, your skin needs some amount of natural oils to keep its outer protective layer safe from environmental aggression. Therefore, instead of investing in strong sebum-control and oil-control products that leave the surface dehydrated and flaky, try to practice gentle cleansing and keep the skin hydrated from within. Always follow a skincare routine that works with your skin rather than against it. With the right products, strategy and consistency, one can reduce unwanted sebum production while keeping the dermis balanced and healthy over time.

(Dr. Malavika Kohli, MD, DVD, DNB Dermatology, Director and Founder, Skin Secrets)