Ochira Kali 2026: Everything To Know About Kerala's Remarkable Martial Arts Festival

Ochira Kali 2026 |

Ochira Kali is a vibrant annual martial art festival and mock battle held at the historic Ochira Parabrahma Temple in Kerala. It is one of Kerala’s most unique and vibrant traditional festivals, celebrated annually in the Kollam district. The remarkable event blends history, culture, and martial traditions. In 2026, the festival is set to be celebrated from Monday, June 15, and it will be observed till Tuesday, June 16, 2026. The festival usually takes place during the Malayalam month of Mithunam, which falls in June.

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Ochira Kali 2026

Ochira Kali is one of the most significant traditional festivals of Kerala, which is celebrated at the Ochira Para Brahma or Parabrahma Temple, but here Para Brahma is not Lord Brahma; it is Lord Shiva. Unlike most temple festivals that focus on rituals and processions, Ochira Kali is famous for its mock battle re-enactments performed in a large waterlogged field known as Padanilam.

The festival commemorates the historic battle fought between the rulers of Kayamkulam and Ambalapuzha during the 18th century. On this day, participants dressed as warriors engage in symbolic combat using traditional weapons and martial arts techniques, recreating scenes from the legendary conflict.

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Ochira Temple has no idols

One of the most revered temples, Ochira is on the border of Kollam and Alappuzha districts, next to National Highway 66. This temple is known as "Dakshina Kasi" (South Kasi). The temple has no idols, no sanctum sanctorum, and no roofed structures. Devotees worship the omnipresent supreme force under large, preserved trees spread across 36 acres.

Meaning

The word "Kali" in Malayalam means "play" or "mock fight". During the festival, groups representing different regions enter the muddy battlefield and demonstrate their fighting skills amid cheering spectators. The event showcases Kerala’s rich martial heritage, including elements of Kalaripayattu, which is one of the world’s oldest martial arts traditions.