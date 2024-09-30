Nita Ambani Adorned A Retro Red Saree As She Hosted India's Olympic And Paralympic Winners

Nita Ambani | Varinder Chawla

The chairperson of Reliance Foundation and Philanthropist Nita Ambani recently hosted a private dinner at her Mumbai residence, Antilia. The guests invited for this event were some of the extra-ordinary Indian athletes that have made the country proud. Athletes like Manu Bhakar, Neeraj Chopra, Navdeep Singh, Mona Aggarwal and Saina Nehwal were a part of this dinner.

Nita Ambani never disappoints with her elegant outfits and glam filled style. She brought back the 90's retro vibe with her outfit for this event. She donned a red saree which quickly gave a old school look.

Decoding Nita Ambani's outfit

Nita Ambani is popular for ever royal style of dressing and for adorning some of the most unique jewellery pieces. She promotes India's rich culture, heritage and craftsmanship through her outfits. This red vibrant saree was no less than a work of art. The saree was a simple red attire giving the 'less is more' aura.

The saree was not plain though. Heavy-textured elements were present on the borders and the pallu and hemline of the drape. The not too loud and subtle embroidery added elegance to the saree without taking away the beauty of the colour. She elevated her look by pairing her saree with glittery blouse with embellishments.

Her outfit looked a 90's inspired retro ensemble. For accessories she chose golden bangles, a statement necklace and earrings that perfectly aligned with her red saree. The diamonds embedded in her jewellery sparkled as she posed for the paps. She styled her hair in waves, adding the oomph to her look. Pairing gold accessories with red saree was an example of perfect styling since both colours blended well with each other.

Nita Ambani with Indian Athletes | Varinder Chawla

About Nita Ambani hosting dinner for athletes

To celebrate historical victories of Indian athletes, Nita Ambani hosted a private dinner for them. She invited guests such as Manu Bhaker, Neeraj Chopra, Saina Nehwal and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, probably to make sure the energy remains vibrant at the event.