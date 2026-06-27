Nisha's Mumbai: Pehchan, Purpose And A Few Birthday Candles With Nisha JamVwal

JITO Pehchan Conference

What does one say to a room full of 300 women who are already accomplished, informed and worldly-wise?

That was precisely my thought as I walked into the JITO Pehchan Conference, where I was invited as Chief Guest and asked to speak on the theme of “Pehchan” — identity.

Rather than offering formulas for success or grand declarations, I spoke of kindness, compassion and the people who leave an imprint on our lives simply by being great human beings. We spend years accumulating achievements, addresses, selfies, pouts and possessions, but what is remembered for lifetimes most is how we made them feel.

If there was one point I wanted to leave the audience with, it was that there is no secret code to fulfilment. Most of what we seek already exists within us. The challenge is recognising it.

The audience responded with much joy and resonance - . There was laughter, moments of reflection and spontaneous applause with ladies genuinely listening.

Nawaz Modi Singhania also spoke with candour about life, resilience and navigating difficult periods with grace. President Meenal Jain handled a packed programme and an impressive line-up of speakers and guests with warmth and ease.

For those unfamiliar with JITO, it has quietly grown into one of the most influential Jain networks globally — proof that networking and community building are very much alive and well. Considering it commenced only in 2007 it is one of the world’s largest Jain organisations, bringing together entrepreneurs, industrialists, professionals and knowledge leaders through initiatives that reflect the values and teachings of Lord Mahavir. Judging by the energy in the room, it continues to do so effectively.

A Birthday For Vidya Shah

I’ve always admired Rashesh and Vidya Shah, the founders of Edelweiss Financial Services.

Apart from building one of India’s most respected financial institutions, they have somehow managed to retain the sort of groundedness that is rare as success grows.

Rashesh hosted a thronged birthday celebration for Vidya and the evening had rambunctious music and guests dancing up a storm with an enthusiastic live singer in a dhoti! The room was packed with entrepreneurs, financiers and old friends, though everyone seemed united by the common objective of dancing .

At one point I was convinced the dance floor was moving or that there was an earthquake in the offing! Perhaps thats why they are called rocking parties.

Did you know that Rashesh, Vidya and tech genius KRS Jamwal are batchmates, with KRS being the gold medallist of their IIM Ahmedabad batch. Vidya is currently pursuing a study programme in the United States and was back in India briefly, making the celebration even special. With all the success in the room, the evening was not formal or corporate. It was about old friends genuinely celebrating one of their own.

The Himanshu Roy Legacy Awards

The Himanshu Roy Legacy Awards, hosted by Amish Tripathi and his sister Bhavna Roy, had Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis deliver a brilliant keynote address! His tribute to Himanshu Roy was spellbinding and you may recall I’ve never said that about many people? These awards and Chief Ministers words just reiterate my own views spoken on stage at JITO that individuals with selfless service compassion and greater goals than self aggrandisement can create a lasting and positive impact on society. The problem with Social Media is that the world is increasingly becoming self absorbed and narcissistic, and that’s why Awards like this are essential because they reinforce the importance of service before self!? Himanshu’s distinguished career in law enforcement and leadership in several high-profile investigations earned him immense respect across the country.

Fadnavis has consistently spoken about the importance of early diagnosis and preventive healthcare, making the launch particularly relevant.

I remember Himanshu for his warmth, accessibility and reassuring presence. I was given much courage and direction in my 138 case for a bounced check by a client. And of course we all know how charming and gracious Himanshu was. We miss his towering presence! He had the ability to make people feel heard.

Awards evenings can sometimes feel like endurance tests. This one was different because every citation came attached to a story of genuine service. The awards honoured individuals whose work has created meaningful impact across medicine, public service and the arts. Dr Zarir Udwadia, Dr Shekhar Bhojraj, Padma Shri Dr Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, Madhup Mudgal and Manisha Mudgal were recognised and honoured. The most moving honour of the evening was the recognition of martyr ASI Tukaram Ombale, whose extraordinary courage and ultimate sacrifice remain etched in the memory of the nation. In a city where awards are often handed out rather liberally and often bought by the recipients, this was one evening where the honours felt genuinely earned.

The launch of the Himanshu Roy Cancer Detection Kit was a great tribute to a man remembered for service and commitment. The initiative aims to make free cancer prognostic testing available to thousands of people across Maharashtra each year — a fitting tribute to a man whose life was dedicated to public service and lost it to Cancer!

Bhavna Roy, along with Amish Tripathi, Ashish Tripathi and Anish Tripathi, ensured every guest felt welcomed. Anirudh Kohli, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Ashish Shelar, Anant Goenka and many other dignitaries were present in remembrance of a cop who had, at one time or another, looked out for so many of us!

Courage, compassion and excellence were the themes of the evening — and anyone who knew Himanshu like I did would probably agree that they described him quite accurately.

Monsoon Birthdays

Monsoon has arrived late and with much anxiety to us all but with a corresponding flood of birthday celebrations.

Alka Kohli celebrated hers with much fanfare at the new restaurant Gong, while another suburban birthday at Mercii left me wondering whether Mumbai’s sound systems are now in competition with airport runways.

The music was so loud that I suspect some guests may still be locating their hearing several days later.

Is it just me, or are Mumbai parties becoming louder with every passing year? Im beginning to wonder whether conversation itself is becoming an endangered social skill.

That said, the host Neeti was warmth personified and Sonu Sood, with his effortless charm and easy manner, managed to save the evening for many of us attempting to communicate through hand gestures and determined lip-reading.

The food was excellent, the company delightful and fortunately Sonu’s charm travelled at a volume considerably lower than the speakers.