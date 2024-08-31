Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Writes About Her Whirlwind Week Replete With Soirees And Glitzy Events...

Simply natural Simone

In the heart of South Bombay, nestled within the verdant Heritage lanes not far from the iconic Gateway of India, lies my cherished haven for interior design - Simone. This area, my favourite part of Mumbai, transforms the act of indulging my love for interior goodies as well as sourcing for my home styling projects into a magical indulgence. Yesterday’s champagne preview, showcasing Bina Aziz’s art in collaboration with Simone Khan, was extraordinary. Bina, a dear friend, has ascended to new artistic heights.

Her meditating yogis were captivating, holding their own amidst an impressive array of works by other artists. Simone Khan, our effortlessly chic host, was a vision in attire that harmonised with her chic interiors. Her mother, my perennial favourite, Zarine Khan, graced the entire evening, a striking presence in her animal print ensemble. The showstopper of the evening was a monumental and rare Husain in primary shades that took over the entire space with its magnetic presence. MF Husain may have moved on but his art keeps him alive forever!

The rare social appearance of Rusi and Feroze Soonawala added to the evening’s allure, as friends and family thronged the store, their enthusiasm palpable. Having just returned from Delhi, where I’d hosted a grand show (more on my three-city extravaganza soon), I arrived just in time to join Zarine, Bina, and Simone in celebration.

Dressing room in drawing room

As Mumbai prepares to welcome Ganpati, the city comes alive with a retail boom by enterprising women achievers. A kaleidoscope of saffron, scarlet, chartreuse, and teal hues floods the markets, bringing with it an abundance of great deals. The landscape of shopping has evolved, with fairs transforming into curated ‘retail edits’ and pop-up ‘bazaars'.

The Dressing Room, a collaborative effort by Shilpi Jatia and Rituu Bagrodia, with support from Isha Shawney, exemplifies this trend. Spanning four floors of the Four Seasons Hotel’s banquet spaces, it presented a cornucopia of festive couture and prêt-à-porter. This dream venue beckoned ladies to indulge in sartorial splendour for the forthcoming festivities and I was guilty of amassing even more couture.

Ogaan at Kemps Corner now

My journey in fashion began with Ogaan, one of the first stores to showcase my couture line. The faith placed in my creative vision by fashion Impressario Tina Tahiliani of Ensemble and Kavita Bhartia was instrumental in my transition from architecture to couture. This successful collaboration, in partnership with Viren Shah, flourished for a decade.

So, when Kavita (or ‘Kavi', as I affectionately call her) unveiled Ogaan’s new doors at Kemps Corner, I was determined to be among the first guests at this well-appointed maison to cheer on her daughter and now CEO, Aashti Bhartia. Aashti has created the store with her signature élan. It’s evident that under Aashti’s stewardship, Ogaan is poised for international acclaim, featuring cutting-edge designers and an enhanced global presence.