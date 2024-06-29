Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Writes About Her Visit To GPO With Consul Generals, Special Lunches & More

Consul Generals visit GPO

And so we landed right back to the GPO. You might wonder why, after the last time where I shared the exclusive tour and my address to the postmen, was I back within weeks? Reading my last article right here, some of the Consul Generals and expats deputed to Mumbai requested me to arrange a visit to this imposing landmark in our city. It was especially fascinating to see the joy the foreigners derived in touring the minutiae of the Indo-Saracenic architecture by Scottish Architect John Begg in 1913. There was Israel Consul General Kobbi Shoshani, Polish Consul General Alexander Dańda and his wife Dorota, UK high Commissioner's wife Kam, Thai Consul General Donnawitt and cultural attaché Nuanprae and Jesus from Panama.

But this time, apart from showing the consuls the historic edifice, what intrigued us all was the role of the postal system in augmenting and facilitating payments. A few dedicated postwoman explained in detail to us they are enabled to provide cash withdrawals from our bank accounts like an ATM at our very doorsteps no less. This service makes it very convenient for anyone needing cash at home. I found the postmen and postwomen so very gracious and involved as they guided us to one of India’s first RCC domes which is also undergoing a restoration.

Communication lessons

Speaking of manners, I gave a talk on communication skills and tricks of being a great conversationalist in social settings - to the women’s group called Women On Mission’ – convened and founded by Suman Kothari with ladies of all ages. I found them all so responsive and interested in every word I shared and they asked so many intelligent questions that the session turned into an invigorating interaction of near five hundred eager participants for two and a half hours. I see a great metamorphosis in conventional and a more conservative section of society in their sixties and seventies working on self-improvement, growth and being better informed, which is commendable.

Exclusive party

Sisley’s exclusive little party by my friend Kadambari Lakhani, director at Baccarose, to showcase Le Eaux Rêveés to a select few at ‘All Saints’ was a delightful champagne sundowner. While I tucked in to monsoon salads and petit hors d'œuvres I noticed close friend Ojas Rajani busily pirouetting for pictures and videos of herself — such a ‘thing’ these days!

Ex editor of ex magazine Hi Blitz, Shalini Sharma who had flown in from Hyderabad was super excited to catch up with old friends. Sue Lewis, head of brand, Sisley had also come down to unveil this seductive monsoon fragrance.

Monsoon lunch

Mumbai has been waiting with bated breath for the rains that have been slow in making an appearance, and I’m hoping I don’t speak too soon but seems like the rains are finally here to stay? This called for a celebration! So I hosted a tiny lunch to celebrate my friend Pooja Nankani’s birthday at a special restaurant and had some favourite friends over to cut a cake, enjoy a delectable lunch of soft shell crabs and Thai curries and share some treasured moments of conversations.

Zarine Khan always speaks of the joys of more close knit meetings and this was indeed languorous and joyous while this welcome rain pitter pattered outside. But I’m quite sure her upcoming birthday party won’t be too intimate seeing all the love she attracts! Watch this space for exclusive pictures of that much awaited celebration?!