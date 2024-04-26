Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal writes about her unique birthday celebration at The Royal Opera House and more

Basking in the happiness

Today, as I am headed to Dubai on a luxury flight with cool glass of Chardonnay on my left and my column unfurling on my tablet , I realise that the philosophy I have lived by is that “when you lift others you rise yourself”. It was this theme that was at the centre my birthday celebration. For sometime I have been living with the underlying thought of empowering my dreams and my vision to intentionally co-create the life I envision. And so it was time to work on a proactive project to push beyond self limiting beliefs.

With all this on my mind I asked manifestation guru Shreans Daga to not only teach me the subtle nuances of manifestation but I asked if I may include some friends and celebrate my birthday this year by sharing this knowledge further. I decided to give a gift this year rather than receive one. The gift of together learning how to make our dreams come true and techniques to live our best life. What was ‘some friends’ turned out to be every single seatfull at The Royal Opera House in a grand, unique celebration unmatched by any other before this. Shreans in his typical larger than life way suggested that we hire the entire Opera House. How was I possibly going to celebrate a birthday in the entire Opera House of seven hundred seats? To this Shreans said that even if fifty of my genuine friends turn up it would be sincere faithful and authentic friends on my same journey of pushing beyond beliefs and finding our true purpose.

Until this week, I didn’t know that I had so many sincere friends who would came in such joy and investment to the purpose and would remain present the entire day — treated to this memorable gift I had shared.

I had come to Bombay as a rank newcomer, 25 years ago, at which time I couldn’t find more than eight friends to invite for my own wedding. And imagine now I find a full House of seven hundred plus friends staying for the entire day, of course interspersed with my now well known hi-tea breaks of delectables and Daga's mental food for the Mind and soul. Shreans Daga was immensely valuable in providing amazing insights and perspectives to dealing with our lives with the motto of the day was “where your attention goes, there your energy flows”!

Everyone who celebrated with me had appreciation for this unique celebration. The magical surprise on this day was that the Post Master General released on state a Nisha JamVwal postal Stamp with my picture of Rupees 500. I was happy and somewhat overwhelmed at coming on stage to receive this honour. What an unusual and magical way to start a new year around the sun.

Dressing up for summer

A close friend Maheka Mirpuri launched her summer collection with a very charming tea at Soho House which I enjoyed for the grazing table and the fact that it was very intimate and imbued with a warmth and hospitality that went with the floral convivial theme of the evening.

As I anticipate one of the hottest summers known to us predicted by many a weatherman – I’m floating in a buoyant memory of all that I’ve imbibed over my magical birthday week about not waiting for a ‘someday’ to be happy! Through my celebration I learnt a profound perspective on finding joy in the present moment. To watch my now and learn how to achieve happiness regardless of life’s circumstances.

(Write to Nisha at nishjamwal@gmail.com)