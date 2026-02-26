Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Shares A Glimpse Of Mumbai in Celebration Mode

Applause, Achievement, and the Education Ecosystem

Big or small — who doesn’t love awards? Even if they are teachers and principals — figures of authority — acclaim and accolades are welcome by us all. They are what inspire us all to shine, strive, and excel, aren’t they?

And so the Mumbai School Survey 2025 — the brainchild of Free Press Journal and its dynamic director-leader Abhishek Karnani, along with his more reticent brother Ashok Karnani — unfolded with much enthusiasm and purpose. The best in education — from principals, professors, teachers, and founders of Mumbai’s finest schools — graced the towering Free Press House terrace at Nariman Point to step onto stage and receive awards and recognitions honouring illustrious careers devoted to education and nurturing the futures of our India amidst great applause!

The Mumbai School Survey has, over the years, evolved into a well known benchmarking exercise that evaluates institutions across multiple parameters — academic rigour, infrastructure, innovation, leadership, and community engagement — encouraging competition and excellence in the city’s education sector.

In a rapidly transforming educational landscape where pedagogical models are constantly evolving, recognition platforms play an important role in motivating teachers principals and founders of schools while also helping parents navigate schooling choices in an increasingly complex ecosystem. I think education is genuinely the game changer that will take our India to great heights!

The evening carried a sense of collective pride by everyone present - going by the many speeches by presenters of the awards- of which I enjoyed being one! Especially awarding my favorite visionary director of NM Poddar school - Dr Avnita Bir. Educators often work quietly behind the scenes had stepped into the spotlight they so rightly deserve.

Love Beyond the Calendar

It is my long time belief Valentine’s Day is not just one day to spread love and acknowledge it. I enjoy celebrating loved ones every single day, and yet one special day to wear red and party among hearts and roses and stuffed teddy bears holding hearts can also be great fun — especially with the backdrop of retro disco love songs.

There is something undeniably joyful about surrendering, even momentarily, to a theme — colour, music, nostalgia — and allowing oneself to participate in a shared celebration of affection and friendship. And so Restauranteur Sheetal Nahar’s Valentine penthouse party, with the backdrop of a flaming orange setting sun, was magical.

Close friends thronged the terrace apartment, adorned in red floral decoration, red cocktails served amidst innumerable hors d’oeuvres and Pictures and selfies for social media galore! A big part of any party in this age is the photo agenda— but I noticed that even conversations and laughter were rampant on this special day. And that, to me, is always the real measure of a successful do — when phones eventually get set aside and human interaction takes centre stage.

The Sehgal Tradition: Glamour with Heart

Barbara and Hira Sehgal’s 14th February night at their Tahnee Heights home is a tradition for me and many close friends of this London-based couple. From veteran celebrities Sabira Merchant, Sudha Malhotra, Durga Chulani, to Farzana Contractor, Pallavi Jaikishan and many more ultra divas all donned in red — the evening sparkled with personality, nostalgia, and stories.

Traditions that repeats annually can be reassuring. They create emotional anchors — little markers in time that remind us of continuity in an otherwise constantly shifting world.

Rohit Verma: Kitsch, Couture, and Creative Evolution

But kitsch-kutch (if I may say so!) and quirky designer Rohit Verma’s musical Valentine party over his brand of hazelnut coffee called Beetle coffee at his newly appointed Juhu flagship store adjacent to Ritu Kumar was buzzing. Thronged by many glam dolls of tinsel town and a smattering of television actors enjoying his effusive hospitality — the evening was lovely mostly because of the attentive pampering and grace that Rohit Verma exudes!

My lesson in this equation has been to never judge a designer or for that matter human being too early. At my first meeting with him he had seemed a bit too quirky — but as I got to know him more, he revealed an intense and loyal side alongside his ultra-creative, experimental, edgy designer persona. He is an intense soul in exploration of Indian indigenous embroideries, prints, and weaves, intertwined with his special style and silhouettes- creatively churned out by him. I find his theatrical couture presentations and flair for dramatic silhouettes presented with dance and music at his shows unique to him!

And perhaps that is precisely what makes for creativity — the courage to be misunderstood before being appreciated.

For those not in the know, he is also an expert seamster and dressmaker and for one of my birthdays actually sewed a gown for me to my delight! Apart from being a designer with a twist known in the Indian fashion circuit for drawing inspiration from historical tribal motifs which gives his work a multidimensional almost costume-art aesthetic within contemporary fashion.

Alagh Kothi: Notting Hill Meets Bandra

Anjori Alagh — the artsy daughter of Maya and Sunil — curated a very quaint Notting Hill-like bazaar at one of Turner Road’s vintage bungalows, and she entitled it “Alagh Kothi” in a play of words. “Alagh” means removed from the common and mundane — and yes, the entire family is delightfully hatke.

There is a different kindov pleasure in discovering pop-up spaces that are intimate and personal — where creativity is not corporatised but instead feels particularly curated.

The art, furniture, and artisans were quirky in a fun way, and my favourite companion for these jaunts, Meemee, and I went scouting around looking for magical finds before we rushed for a coffee date with Anastasia.

Anastasia — Not a Lady, But a Girls Good Friend

No — Anastasia in this case is not a lovely lady I was visiting as we might imagine by the name but yes a good friend of the ladies! Anastasia is a kaleidoscopic makeup brand that hosted a sit-down high tea over a makeup display and flower bouquet presentation for the few select influencers invited to the showcase. Makeup diva Ojas Rajani — famed for her work in Jodhaa Akbar and Rangeela — invited me as her plus one for this colourful evening at Neuma.

This globally celebrated beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills was founded by Romanian-born entrepreneur Anastasia Soare and the evening at Neuma was all about the beatific flash of a blush brush across the cheeks adroitly brandished upon a volunteer in a live display by make up artist Dipti Uchil ! Anastasia expanded her empire world wide and the brand is used by celebrities and professionals all over the world - making a sure footed foray in the fashion capital of India - Mumbai!

Neuma, the venue for the evening, has been a favorite with me but is also one of Mumbai’s more chic spaces. Housed in a restored colonial bungalow in Colaba, blending European design influences with contemporary dining culture, it is thronged by this city’s creative and fashion celebrities.

The high tea itself was a buzzing blend of beauty, conversation, and aesthetic indulgence with influencers pouting for selfies — make up- interiors- the food presentation- fashion, it’s all art isn’t it?

The Social Mosaic

What struck me most this week is that from educators receiving awards to designers hosting musical evenings to friends celebrating love — the extraordinary diversity of Mumbai’s social fabric is evocative and so memorable.

This city has always been a mosaic — industry leaders, artists, teachers, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, dreamers — all moving simultaneously, often intersecting in the most unexpected ways.

One evening you are applauding school principals shaping young minds; the next you are dancing to retro music under Valentine décor; the next you are discussing embroidery traditions with a designer or sampling pastries at a beauty blusher brand event.

Mumbai allows and encourages this fluidity of worlds. And I believe that this is why it remains endlessly energising despite its chaos.

Write to Nisha JamVwal at Indiaphenix@gmail.com