Nisha’s Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal On Conversations, Celebrations And Social Chronicles

Delhi, Diplomacy & Bombay’s Eternal Social Circus

Ever so often I’ve heard people make disparaging remarks about Delhi and its supposedly socially aspirational culture. Comparisons with Bombay abound. And yet my own memories of Delhi go back to studying English Honours at The Delhi University and discovering a city layered with history, tree-lined avenues, flowering roundabouts in the centre of velvet winding streets and some of the warmest, most hospitable people in the world.

A chance encounter at a lifestyle store recently led to an invitation to the sprawling garden home of Sonu and Ria Puri. Sonu, a salt-of-the-earth lady, produced the most delicious lemon drizzle cake accompanied by the best English breakfast tea. Her daughter Rhea introduced me to her couture jewellery. One afternoon became several hours, and before I knew it, I had cancelled other engagements and enjoyed myself in a new friendship and her garden tour.

The best part was discovering a shared passion for antiques and vintage furniture.

In an age where most homes seem assembled from catalogues, it was nice to see rooms with personality, history and objects that had clearly been curated over years rather than bought.

Some friendships arrive with great fanfare but this was delightfully over tea and lemon cake. My favourite kind — both, cake and friendship!

Israel Ambassador Reuven Azar Hosts Dinner

The dinner hosted by Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, at his stately Lutyens Delhi residence was diplomacy in elegance and also joie de vivre. The Israeli forum is quite in love with India and everyone met like beloved family over an authentic Israeli repast which is my favorite.

The residence — quintessential Delhi — had soaring ceilings, museum-like paintings, Art Deco furniture and sprawling gardens wrapped around the stately home. The sort of home Mumbai abandoned in favour of hundred-storey vertical ambition. My home in Delhi and its central garden is a beautiful garden home which I miss in Bombay where such homes are a rarity.

Around a gleaming never-ending mahogany dining table, diplomats, business leaders and these distinguished guests from both India and Israel enjoyed Israeli delicacies. Good friend Suzanne Bernert, who portrayed Sonia Gandhi in The Accidental Prime Minister, was among the guests, alongside several familiar faces from Delhi’s intellectual and cultural circles.

The relaxed and lively conversations sans diplomatic speeches were the highlight, but the star of the evening was undoubtedly the delectable cuisine.

The best diplomatic evenings are not about policy discussions but the conversations that continue long after dessert.

Page 3 & Mumbai’s Headliners

I returned just in time for the revival of one of Bombay’s quintessential Page 3 gatherings hosted by Bombay Times which used to be one of the most celebrated evenings in Bombay some years ago.

The evening marked the revival of this property many of us remember nostalgically — the iconic Page 3 red carpet — except this time with an awards ceremony attached to honour personalities who had made headlines through the year.

Twenty years ago, Page 3 was a magical mix of industrialists, artists, socialites, achievers and film stars occupying the same social space. Today, the ecosystem has shifted dramatically so that Mumbai’s celebrity culture is almost entirely Bollywood-centric, and many achievers outside the film industry no longer command the same spotlight.

Back then, a leading industrialist, a celebrated painter and a film star might all be equally mobbed by photographers. Today the balance has shifted with Bollywood struck paparazzi .

The evening was a great start and organisers had thoughtfully added interactive elements, photo booths and even craft stations where guests created personalised keepsakes to take home.

The red carpet had multiplied, with three separate media sections and backdrops ensuring nobody escaped being photographed.

Some guests appeared to spend longer navigating the red carpet than attending the actual party.

Whether anyone needed quite that many photographs is another matter entirely.

When The Ladies Took Over The Microphone

The Shaila Foundation is best known for its work with underprivileged children and Mumbai’s balwadis. This time, however, the spotlight was firmly on the women behind the work.

A celebratory lunch at Eve brought together supporters and volunteers who have dedicated countless hours to improving the lives of children across the city. The restaurant pulled out all the stops and the atmosphere quickly evolved from lunch into a full-fledged musical gathering.

An enthusiastic antakshari organised by Vibha Vig and Bittu Chaudhary became the afternoon’s main event. The competitive spirit displayed by otherwise dignified ladies was something to behold.

Years disappeared instantly as the room transformed into one giant family gathering complete with forgotten lyrics, disputed answers and laughter.

Founders Padam Chadha and Bilkish Merchant were sorely missed as both were recovering from surgery. One couldn’t help wondering whether they had somehow coordinated their medical schedules in advance simply to avoid being called upon to sing.

Israel National Day

The celebrations for Israel National Day at the St. Regis ballroom had spectacular fire artists flown in specially for the occasion, dramatic visual presentations and energy enough to keep guests thoroughly entertained.

Trust Consul General Yaniv Revach to do things on a grand scale. In his short tenure he has become immensely popular for the multifaceted persona he is.

The ballroom was packed with politicians, industrialists, professionals, artists and long-time friends of Israel. There was a genuine warmth in the room that went beyond protocol and diplomacy.

Many guests stayed long after the formal programme had ended — and for me this is the true test of a super successful evening.

The evening celebrated a country known for its history and culture, and also for its remarkable contributions to science, innovation and technology.

And as guests lingered long after the formal proceedings had ended, I enjoyed conversations, friendships and shared moments with Mumbai’s many friends of Israel.

Write to Nisha JamVwal at indiapheonix@gmail.com