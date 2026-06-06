Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal on Birthdays, Blessings And New Beginnings

Spiritual Gathering

One thing you may have noticed about life: growth, metamorphosis and self realisation rarely happen in happy times. And unless we are shaken stirred and changed, life can become a journey from the womb to the tomb. I’ve seen many rapids, challenges and unexpected turns that I’ve navigated and grown through. People often assume my life is a garden party of celebration. And that’s because I’ve done my best to keep the joie de vivre and laughter intact despite and inspite — refusing to cave in to circumstance.

And so I resonated with Nawaz Modi Singhania moving more toward spiritual discourse. She has weathered her share of storms with remarkable grace, not least the recent loss of her beloved father, to whom she was exceptionally close. When she invited me to an intimate evening with Pujya Peetambara Maa, also known as Aadishakti Anand Mata, for a discourse on “Overcoming Every Obstacle in Life:” to Win” I was keen to attend!

The evening was thoughtful, warm and interactive, with guests encouraged to question Mataji freely and receiving answers that were measured and beautiful rather than theatrical.

What struck me most was Mataji’s grace. She spoke impeccable English, with composure and understatement. There was no dramatic sermonising, no raised voice, no attempt to overwhelm but clarity and quiet conviction. It’s easy to see why Nawaz finds comfort and guidance in her teachings.

Nawaz has begun hosting a series of such intimate evenings around different aspects of spiritual growth and self-mastery of late. In a city of noise and performance, these conversations make one reflect and explore own resilience and inner strength. Sadguru Jaggi once said to me, when I interviewed him, that unless we have a reservoir of inner strength and spiritual wisdom, when the storm hits we are unprepared if we’ve spent a life just mollycoddling ourselves.

Aditi Gowitrikar’s Birthday

Aditi Gowitrikar and I go back nearly twenty-five years to my earliest days in Mumbai, when I first interviewed her about her glamorous journey. What I enjoy about her personality is that she works at evolving rather than stagnate in a world of self absorbed insta posts, selfies and narcissistic exterior embellishment. She has reinvented herself, adding psychology, counselling and mental wellness to an achievement oriented journey, bringing new dimensions to her life and career. Today she combines her profile with serious work in mental wellness.

Despite spending the better part of last week battling a death-like cough and flu, I dragged myself to her birthday celebration at the newly opened House of Akina only because of my bonds with her. The moment I arrived — late and a bit dazed with cough syrups — I knew I had made the right decision. Aditi’s delight on seeing me made the effort worth it all. Meeting Sachiin Joshi and actor Urvashi Sharma after a long hiatus was an added bonus.

The evening had a relaxed, happy energy. Gauahar Khan, Vikram Phadnis and Rohit Verma added to the glamour quotient, while I particularly enjoyed catching up with Aditi’s sister Arzoo, who has also been a long time favorite with me.

What appeals to me about Aditi is her refusal to remain frozen in a single chapter of her life. Many beautiful people spend years trading on yesterday’s success and focusing on staying youthful. Aditi has consistently reinvented herself mentally, stayed relevant and expanded her horizons while using her intellect and experience to help others. Reinvention is an underrated art form.

Suzie Mirchandani’s Birthday Lunch

Suzie Mirchandani’s birthday lunch at Sobo’s popular lunch party venue - Thai Pavilion- was a full house. She took the entire restaurant and South Mumbai’s social set arrived in crisp summer finery and on time.

What was special to most of us there was that this party was not a dark room with deafening music where conversations are conducted through lip-reading. Here, we could actually see each other and speak to each other!? A rare treat at a party in these times. There was light, elegance, excellent food and, most importantly the happy buzz in the air of conversations. The restaurant was packed with friends, laughter and the kind of easy camaraderie that comes from long-standing relationships. The decibel levels remained civilised enough for guests to exchange thoughts rather than only photographs.

After twenty-five years in Mumbai, I am still fascinated by the city’s energy and enthusiasm to celebrate life in style that too on a Sunday afternoon.

Having lived in Mumbai for twenty-five years, I continue to be endlessly fascinated by the city’s energy. It reinvents itself constantly, yet somehow retains an unmistakable ability to celebrate life with enthusiasm and style.

Satish Kishinchandani Turns 60

It appears this was a week devoted almost entirely to birthdays and celebrations. After Aditi and Suzie came the turn of ace lawyer Satish Kishinchandani, a widely respected legal mind and an even more wonderful friend.

His wife Gitika organises every detail with meticulous care and impeccable organisation, hosted a memorable sixtieth celebration at the newly reimagined Opa. I was already fond of the venue in its previous avatar, but this newer version feels more intimate, polished and inviting. Sometimes smaller is better.

Their extended family turned up in full force, creating the kind of warm atmosphere that only large Indian families can generate. The speeches were heartfelt, the dancing enthusiastic and the overall mood joyful without becoming overwhelming.

A milestone birthday done happily right.

Nyra Opens Its Doors

While I shall certainly miss Masala Library — by one of my favourite Restauranteur Zorawer Kalra and a space that produced many memorable meals over the years — Mumbai never stays still for long. In its place comes Nayra, a promising new entrant that offers a fresh chapter for the address.

The city has always had a remarkable appetite for reinvention. Restaurants close, concepts evolve and entirely new experiences are emerging all over . It is part of what keeps Mumbai’s dining scene so vibrant and unpredictable.

I walked in missing Masala Library but was introduced to what Nyra might become, an exciting centrally located dining space for foodies?

The menu leans toward Indian but with contemporary flourishes, while the bar has many contemporary delights. pomelo burrata cheese salad, avocado khichiya salad, lamb galouti, ricotta & dahi cutlet, konkani lamb chops, thecha prawn toast, lamb shabj lal maas, teriwala kalonji chicken roulade and the filter coffee panna cotta were some of the signature dishes I remember trying. Kamala Mills has seen restaurants come and go with alarming regularity, but Nayra seems to have generated some curiosity amongst the city’s foodies and social butterflies. The address has always had a good feel right since the times of my favorite ‘Theory’ by Akash Sheth and one suspects Mumbai’s dining crowd will quickly adopt this new avatar as its own.

And perhaps that is the story of Mumbai itself. Constantly changing, occasionally frustrating, endlessly surprising and forever moving forward and onward despite all that it’s been through over decades! .It’s a city that does not stay sentimental for very long. We mourn a favourite restaurant for approximately ten minutes, order another cocktail and move enthusiastically on to the next new thing.

Write to Nisha JamVwal at indiapheonix@gmail.com