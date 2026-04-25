Nisha’s Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal on Art, Education & Social Buzz

Coffee, eyewear… and a small miracle at 11 am

A coffee morning at 11 am on a working weekday is, frankly, a risky proposition in Mumbai. People either have meetings, work, and the Mumbai rush. So in retrospect, I do think I was brave when I agreed to host an expat and women achievers’ morning inviting my working women achiever’s alongside the Mumbai Connect club led by Victoria Jeffries’ and Roopa Barua.

Its a marvel it was not just be the four of us—Victoria, Roopa, my mother, and me—sipping coffee with the founders Sanjay Malhotra and Dr Garg.

Clearly, Mumbai is not only the city that doesn’t sleep- it’s also the city that is always abuzz and ready to celebrate twenty four seven. Quite honestly, the way I see it it was a small triumph. Over a hundred and twenty friends turned up at the Zeiss Vision Centre at Palladium Mall. Not drifted in—but were waiting at the door at the dot of eleven. Even before time. Engaged. Curious. Excited and ready to boogy!

Carl Zeiss, for those uninitiated, has been quietly repositioning itself from a luxury optical brand into a design-led, luxury eyewear space globally with the most cutting edge lenses for eyewear. And this particular outpost reflects that shift—sleeker, experiential, less clinical. Two testing machines are the only two of their kind in the world. And yes the ladies had a blast testing their eyes too!

But before I get ahead of myself the morning unfurled with a grand breakfast buffet—curated by Sanjam and Manisha of The Grub Club— and it wasn’t just laid out; it was an installation of multi levels of exotic cheeses, salads, Vol-au-vents, quiches, empty Sandwitches and almost architectural in parts. Fortunately, it also tasted as good as it looked. All this as a backdrop to the main course which was the Zeiss eye glasses and conversations around eye care.

The real stars were the frames. Kaleidoscopic, oversized, sharply cut, playfully tinted—eyewear has clearly moved from utility to statement. The ladies needed no encouragement. Out came the phones and prophetic pouts for group photos multiplied. If eyewear brands needed live marketing, this was it. And then came the slightly more serious bit.

A talk on macular degeneration, blue light exposure, and glaucoma by Dr Garg, alongside Sanjay Malhotra—who has been instrumental in bringing Zeiss to India and expanding its presence.

The way I see it this isn’t abstract anymore. I had this as part of my coffee morning because I strongly feel that with screen time at an all-time high (and let’s not pretend we’re not all complicit), eye health has quietly become a real concern. Earlier, it was something one associated with age. Now, it’s showing up much earlier and it’s worrying to us all isn’t it?

So yes, between selfies and small plates, the actual takeaway was how urgent blinking and some ‘stand and state’ time is! Blink blink!!!

Students, sparkle, and the challenge of staying objective

Something about education and students is so attractive to me. Any day spent with them I find uniquely therapeutic. And when it’s NM Poddar School, with visionary Director-Principal Avnita Bir, then it’s a double whammy of gratification.

Professor Neelam Kumar had worked with this group of students who chose public speaking and life skills as an elective, —no small task, considering how much of communication today is reduced to screens and short-form responses.

Dr Bir, Anahita Mukherjee, and I were invited to judge them - observing them through interactions inpanel discussions, Q and A’s and our conversations with them on chosen topics . Thirteen students. Multiple rounds. Panels, Q&As, quick thinking, articulation!

You begin with the intention of being objective. Detached. Fair. All the correct things one is supposed to be.

Because what you’re really watching is not just performance—but effort. Nerves. Preparation. That mix of anticipation and hope which I’ve somehow not forgotten from my student years. The idealism is real but so is the anxiety.

By the second or third round, I find myself invested. By the end, I’m trying hard to be objective and not overcharged.

It is my observation that NM Poddar has, over the years, produced thinking students who are not just academically sound, but emotionally aware. Their EQ often stands out for me as much as their academic grounding. And that’s not accidental. It takes route in the faculty led by the inimitable Avnita Bir!

Lunch, games, and thirty women with spirit

As summer approaches and hits us with a scorching May, languid lunches with the girls are in order—and I’m hoping for some respite from the relentless roller coaster of Maximum City accompanied by some warm lazy afternoons.

Ajita Mukhey has always been one of those people who gathers warmth around her. She’s from Spain, and has learnt English after moving here post marriage—which makes her ease in Mumbai even more impressive. Especially this large circle of women who showed up at her lunch party at Bayroute.

What was absolutely unique fun and out of regular format was that in between each course—Lebanese, well-executed, familiar—we were playing games around an animated table fighting for prizes! Thirty women at a table is not a quiet affair at the best of times. Add games, and it becomes something raucous in a joyous way.

Laughter, mock competition, alliances forming and dissolving over mezze—it had a real memorable rhythm.

And somewhere between the hummus and the final course, we cut Ajitas birthday cake!

Art, carpets, and restraint (or lack of it)

Passages, led by Tarana Khubchandani, has been working in the space of breast cancer awareness for as long as I can remember. And it’s personal to her because Tarana is a survivor. Ofcourse that changes how she approaches the cause—not as an NGO, but as commitment.

Over the years, Passages has used art as a medium to raise funds and awareness. This time, the format shifted. The artwork were the Carpets where painting subjects by masters were woven as Carpets.

Art, but underfoot.

Curated and presented by Nayantara Thacker at the Imperial Club, the show had a distinct visual drama over cocktails,

Matcha and iced lattes! .Textiles, patterns, narratives woven into something b extravagant and immensely collectible.

I found myself wanting at least five pieces—which is always a dangerous position to be in, especially when I’ve run out of both wall space and floor space across homes. Restraint, in such moments, is so traumatic. Not always successfully exercised. Over the years I’ve acquired Amit Ambalal, Senaka Senanayake and Vaikuntam and am now lusting for more!

Art with a Big Heart and zero filters

At the Free Press House’s Altruistic Gallery, Purva Khandelwal’s NGO presented an exhibition by neurodiverse children aided and abetted by patrons Abhiskek and Shreepriya Karnani. Both were present there so proudly encouraging the entire process of the show !

The work stood out :unfiltered, instinctive, and boldly sharp in its honesty without the burden of expectation—and it was hugely successful. Each work telling its own story. Each artist with their own visual language. Their own way of seeing. And that’s what stayed with me.

The room was thronged with friends and patrons but also genuine buyers.

Filmaker and iconic director of movie Taare Zameen Par Amol Gupte, along with his editor wife Deepa, was present—supportive, observant and engaged. Their focus was on the children as was the other guests of honor Nidhi Chaudhary and yours truly! We lit the lamp alongside Purva, Abhishek and Shreepriya flagging off a super successful sellout show!

The heat is building. Mumbai in late April is not subtle about it. And here I am as usual wishing the rains arrive early! Call it seasonal optimism!