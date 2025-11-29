Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Offers A Glimpse Of A Night Of Valour And New Hotspots In The City

Amruta Fadnavis’s Divyaj Night of Remembrance: Global Peace Honours 2025

The Global Peace Honours 2025 — organised by Divyaj Foundation under the stewardship of Amruta Fadnavis was iconic— the city gathered to honour, salute and celebrate the martyrs of the 26/11 attacks, victims of the Pahalgam tragedy, and those lost in recent acts of terror.

At the majestic Gateway of India all coloured up with patriotic images , survivors, families of the victims, Bollywood Stars, dignitaries, artists and citizens stood together in feverish solidarity. The evening shimmered not only with pageantry, but with grief turned to dignity, loss transformed into homage. As Amruta said, the event was not simply about remembrance — “it is our way of saying their legacy lives on”.

All the stars came out to honour the martyrs—and the quiet, steadfast force behind the evening, Maharashtra’s First Lady, Amruta Fadnavis was reticent, focused, and committed. I’ve watched build Divyaj Foundation with a mission rooted in compassion and the expansion of meaningful impact. With a name that resonates her daughter Divija, the foundation has grown each year in purpose and reach, and this edition felt personal and momentous—an ode to courage, patriotism, and sacrifice for the motherland.

The Gateway was transformed into a sanctum of tribute, every light in honour of the lives that had illuminated our nation with their integrity. From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Farhan Akhtar, and veterans like Jaggu Dada and Suniel Shetty celebrated Mumbai’s indomitable spirit and courage.

Vikrant Massey, known for his repertoire of nuanced cinematic choices, anchored the evening as master of ceremonies with grace and gravitas. His voice, calm and unhurried, lent emotional cadence to the evening. I enjoyed meeting him, because I’ve been watching his films and admiring the meaningful change oriented subjects he picks.

I admire Amruta Fadnavis’s sincerity and hospitality- she singled me out to tell me to stay till the end because Shah Rukh Khan’s interaction with the martyrs’ families would move every heart present. And she was right. SRK, with his disarming humility, didn’t just speak; he listened. He held space for grief, for pride, and seemed invested in the conversations of martyrs families. I held back tears when a young son spoke of missing his father—once just a voice nudging him to wake up on time and stay focussed about life, now a memory he’d give anything to relive. “I wish I’d hugged him longer that morning,” he said, and the entire audience was silent.

Shah Rukh Khan has always been a great orator and he honoured both civilians and security forces affected by the attacks, saluting their sacrifice and urging the nation to remember. “My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives,” he said, “and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel.”

The Global Peace Honour Award was conferred on Nita Ambani and Sadanand Date ji, both luminous in their dedication to service. Nita’s gracious acceptance speech dwelled on compassion as a national asset, while Sadanand Date ji—himself a hero of 26/11—stood tall with the gravitas of a man who has lived through courage, not merely spoken of it.

Amruta spoke poignantly about India’s resilience being rooted in its people. But her song dedicated to her cause was the tiara on the crown of the evening—poignant and meaningful, a lyrical testament to her belief that empathy is a form of strength. Envisioned with emotional depth—and supported warmly by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and colleague Eknath Shinde, who fondly referred to her as “home ministry”—it was an evening Mumbai will remember for a long time to come. This was mumbai in solidarity. Compassionate, unyielding, resilient.

As I walked out that night, I felt the truth of something Sadanand Date ji said: “Valour is not an act; it is a continuity of character.” Mumbai, in its chaotic beauty and stubborn resilience, embodies this truth.

The new buzz of the city: Akina reimagines dining

Speaking of Mumbai’s spirit—in a lighter vein—a new star restaurant has opened its doors with style and sparkle. I booked a table with my friends visiting from Colombia—Maria, Mauricio, and Ricardo—along with my constant companion, my mother Shashi, whom I affectionately call Bluebelle!

Akina, the contemporary Asian dining space now buzzing across conversations in the city, was electric in its energy, inventive cuisine, layered flavours, and dramatically curated presentation.

There is something almost theatrical about Akina—its soaring ceilings, muted gold accents, the interplay of shadow and vermillion, and an unmistakable hum that belongs to restaurants that have the chance of becoming institutions.

We began with their signature Truffled Edamame, tossed with just enough indulgence to be irresistible. Then came the Crispy Lotus Stem in Yuzu Honey, a dish that balances sweetness and citrus with crunch so delicate it could have been choreographed. The Togarashi Tempura Prawns that followed were an instant favourite, exploding with warmth and spice.

The chef suggested the Robata Grilled Chilean Sea Bass, which floated onto the table like edible silk—glazed, tender, and unapologetically luscious. For mains, we did Black Garlic Ramen and Miso-Butter Fried Rice, both the kind of comfort that I crave amidst all the shoo Shaa !

The music, ambience, and artistry of the plates made it a celebratory experience that my foreign friends enjoyed. In fact, it outdid many of my international dining celebrations—Paris, Tokyo, New York—Akina held its own with refreshing originality. As Bluebelle declared with a laugh, “It’s not just food; it’s theatre on a plate!” And truly, it was.

High tea, champagne & a new social trend

Platinum Events and Travel Experiences, built by self-made entrepreneur Sushil Wadhwa, is a company I’ve seen grow with dedication and care. And so it was that I ventured out on a Sunday—which is something I avoid if I can cos it’s my family day! I allowed myself a relaxed Kaftaan and flats to celebrate Maalti and Sushil whose journey I’ve enjoyed watching . I have always championed hard work and vision, and Sushil has worked at both.

Their choice of high-tea-champagne-sundowner felt less-stressful to me—a shift from the long, never ending late-night parties that can exhaust and that Mumbai often defaults to. The setting on the deck that overlooked the city skyline was fun. There were artisanal teas, finger foods, pan Asian intertwined with the best cheese kulchas, and champagne that sparkled like conversation should.

It was an idea inspired by Vinifer Mehta and later Madhu Sajnani, both of whom celebrated their birthdays at this beautifully civilised twilight hour. Twilight gatherings, I realised, offer the perfect balance—sociable yet soothing, celebratory yet contained, indulgent yet intentional. Madhu and Vinifer have given impetus to this trend, wouldn’t you say?

Sushil, ever the gracious host, was attentive throughout, “Celebrations should elevate you, not exhaust you.” I couldn’t agree more. The evening felt like a gentle celebration of friendship, and the art of celebrating bonds —without midnight madness.

Platinum has carved a niche in luxury bespoke experiences—from curated destination events to intimate curated travel journeys—and the evening reflected this sensibility. I found myself thinking: in a city that often gallops, evenings like this remind us to take a chill pill or in this case a chilled Bellini!

Epilogue: The city that remembers & reinvents

Mumbai, with its heartbeat of resilience and its rhythm of celebration, continues to enchant—always rising, always shining. One evening honours bravery, another savours gastronomic artistry, and a third celebrates friendship over twilight champagne. This is Mumbai—layered, luminous, endlessly alive.

As I walked home that night, I thought of a line someone said during the Divyaj tribute:

“Cities don’t forget; they transform memory into movement.”

And truly, Mumbai does.

Every day.

In countless ways.

Write to Nisha JamVwal at Indiapheonix@gmail.com