Nisha's Mumbai: Glittering Gatherings And Moments That Matter With Nisha JamVwal

Sabira Merchant & Old World Glamour

When you speak about timelessness, the queen of etiquette who blazed a trail with her What’s The Good Word? instantly comes to mind. — Sabira Merchant. I remember seeing her walking around Otters club pool as I toiled at my swimming instructors summer camp. She was an and I’m wishing you a wonderful Diva and while she is definitely a little frail she is still as graceful and lovely.

What’s The Good Word ran for a record 15 years on national television and she teaches grooming and etiquette even now — in what I’m guessing is her 84th year. Next time someone tells me they’re tired, I’ll remind them that Sabira still works full days conducting workshops on public speaking, diction and corporate finesse.

Her “Spring Fling” bling-and-Singapore-Sling dinner party had all ages of veteran Indian glamour and charm. Not the semi-nude nouveau riche décolletage-more-out-than-in kind of glam, but the classic Sobo chic kind.

Hema Deora, Pallavi Jaikishan, Jamini Ahluwalia, Raell Padamsee, Sudha Malhotra, Veena Malhotra, Kamlesh Lamba, Mahabanoo Mody Kotwal, Sharon Prabhakar, Farris Currim, Farzana Contractor, Rashmi Jolly and many more floated about in elegant Indo-Western beiges, blacks and burgundies paired with royal kundan jewels. Glamorous old-world charm.

Somewhat like the statement Indians made recently at the Met Gala 2026 — from the Raja Ravi Varma-inspired cape by Karan Jewellers to Isha Ambani’s ecru sari paired with the whimsical Subodh Gupta mango handbag, and Sudha Reddy’s dramatic black cape offset by that much-discussed tanzanite necklace of some hundred crores.

My award goes to Natasha Poonawala's white orchid dress that outdid most of the red carpet glamazons! I’ve known her over decades, her nature , her voice her behaviour is much like a soft flower anyway- and the white orchid was a metaphor and epitomised the fashion is art met gala 2026 theme. Anyway, I, like the rest of India and its press, am delighted with our statement making presence on the red carpet Met Gala scene!

Chairman’s Collection 2.0

Chairman’s Collection 2.0 is the unveiling of the flagship store of this brainchild of the much-in-the-news Gautam Singhania. His dream of creating bridal and red-carpet options to exorbitant couture labels running into lakhs has clearly got impetus with this new address splat bang in the centre of Linking Road. I’ve been close to this brand in my long standing journey of luxury. And Gautam’s vision and dexterity in predicting India’s luxury landscape is now well known. This time it was his innate understanding of the wedding industry and the paucity for ornate male couture.

The opening night had its moments, the most exciting of which was the presence of chivalrous and articulate Ishaan Khatter, who is a class apart from regular Bollywood fare. Courteous, a thorough gentleman, but also a great sense of humor. I couldn’t have thought of a better actor to inaugurate the store, alongside Gautam himself.

The store houses all the trappings a bridegroom-to-be may require — trousseau, watches, fine jewellery and glamorous accoutrements for the wedding circus — but at far better prices than regular couturiers and multi-designer stores. And that’s the USP of the three storey Chairman’s collection Maison at Linking Road.

After meeting Ishaan, Dino Morea and a handful more from the glam brigade, I rushed away to a lovely birthday celebration planned for me by a dear friends. Feeling special.

Rakhi Takes South Mumbai

Queenie Singh’s store opened its doors with an exclusive party at Pedder Road — quintessential Page Three Mumbai. All the usual suspects were there , all dressed up and milking around! But there was one surprise - an unexpected one from the North!

It was sensationalist Rakhi Sawant’s debut of sorts in South Mumbai and I must say, she was quite a hit. Her unfiltered and completely authentic Rakhi fare appealed enormously to otherwise guarded SoBo socialites. Many happily thronged her for selfies and photographs while Rakhi revelled in the attention — and perhaps even approval. She enjoyed and celebrated it all, in a childlike joy , and I genuinely found her admiration and happiness in it all endearing and even refreshing! Everything in small doses can be isn’t it?

Queenie was warm, hospitable and everywhere at once. Amruta Fadnavis inaugurated the store and was her convivial self, which continues to make her one of the more popular First Ladies around. But I found her attire on this day stunning. I must say a pink kanjivaram suits her the best- so graceful and even red carpet! And no I’m not saying this because of my special fondness for South India which you’re obviously acquainted with by now. Objectively speaking this is definitely her winner look! Especially becoming for the First Lady of Maharashtra?

Access Life & What Truly Matters

A truly special and heartwarming day for me was spent at Access Life Foundation in Chembur with Ankeet Dave and author Meenakshi Rama Rao. Organised as a special surprise by author Meenakshi Rao , it was one of the more memorable days of my May! Now you know that May is all about my friends celebrating my birthday and me celebrating my lovely bonds with special friends. What is but a celebration of the wonderful people we’ve curated into the matrix of our lives? But this celebration was about the celebration of brave young hearts whose valour and cheer in the face of so much trial was awe inspiring.

Shashi Bansal, perfumer Sheetal Desai, Meenakshi and I spent the day meeting young cancer warriors at the Access Life, Sandu Garden Centre. The NGO works to create an environment where children battling cancer have access to healthcare, holistic support, home food, a safe clean and hygienic environment and some degree of emotional security while families navigate the exhausting realities of treatment.

Ankeet Dave, the founding partner and his team provide free accommodation, nutrition, transport, counselling and non-formal education to underprivileged children and caregivers undergoing treatment. And Meenakshi is a loyal benefactor to them.

What made the day truly special was interacting with the children and their families. There was warmth, grace and genuine joy in the room. It didn’t feel like a visit. It felt like family.

The entire day had in fact been thoughtfully planned as a surprise for me by Meenakshi, who has stood by Ankeet and Access Life in unwavering support.

In a world where people are constantly performing on social media and rushing towards fame, visibility and selfies, it’s these human connections that really matter. This is where you see life in a stark reality of what it’s all about- survival! Meeting those brave young fighters and their families reminds you how tenuous life really is. In a kind of vulnerable way?

We rounded off the day with my favorite cuisine at Arya Bhavan, in realisation that life is about so much more than rushing around routines and deadlines. When Cancer hits anyone - big or small- it all boils down to the basics. And that’s why we must cherish every waking moment and offer some gratitude for the loved ones around us.

Write to Nisha JamVwal at Indiapheonix@gmail.com