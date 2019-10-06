Nine Shades of Navratri: Goddess of perfection

On the ninth and last day of Navratri, Ma Siddhidatri is worshipped with a great fanfare and fervour. It is said this manifestation happened when Ma Durga entered the body of Lord Shiva and assumed the left half of it. Ma Siddhidatri is shown seated on a red lotus. She is also riding a lion at times. She has a conch, mace and a lotus in her four hands. Ma Siddhidatri is the giver of spiritual splendour and perfection to all the three gods of the Trinity Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. She created all the Ashta Maha Siddhis and distributed them to all the three Murtis before passing them on to the Siddhas who did a severe spiritual sadhana. Therefore Ma Siddhidatri is the ultimate perfection and the source of all powers, splendour, and glory.

The importance

Ma Siddhidatri rules over the planet Ketu. She is the governess of the minds of people and motivates them towards a disciplined and spiritual life. Worshipping Ma Siddhidatri will lead every human towards a higher spiritual knowledge and self-exploration. It also clears the problems faced due to the unfavourable position of Ketu in horoscope.

Offerings and colour

Night blooming jasmine is the favourite flower of Ma Siddhidatri. Procure these fragrant flowers and offer Ma combined with a procedural puja done with devotion and concentration. Purple is the colour for the ninth day which symbolizes ambition and power. This is the day to culminate the fasts people observe during Navratri. Some people also worship kanyas, who are considered to be the human forms of Maa Durga and offer them home-cooked halwa poori as prasad. Since this is the last day of the Navratri puja, the entire air is filled with a divine charm and a sense of fulfillment and jubilance.