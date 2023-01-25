Neha Batra features on the covers of La Fiesta Fashion Magazine |

Digital Content creator Neha Batra was recently featured in the famous La Fiesta Magazine. Neha, who is making waves as a Digital creator with her fashion knowledge and ensembles, was one of the four stars who graced the cover of La Fiesta fashion magazine.

La Fiesta Magazine is known for featuring inspiring people from all over the world across different fields, but this is the first time that Fashion digital creators were acknowledged for their impressive work.

This time, the cover is about how digital creators are changing the face of the fashion industry. Vishaka Raghav, Bhavya Monga and Tanika Chawla are the other three creators who featured alongside Neha Batra.

Neha is one of the top fashion digital creators in the country at the moment. Her style is comfortable and most importantly, relatable to the audience and that is one of the reasons why she is famous in the industry. She collaborates with well-known industries and companies apart from that, she also features in several photoshoots for her clients.

Neha Batra, who has more than 700 thousand followers on her Instagram profile, took to her social media account to share that she is on the cover of La Fiesta Magazine's Women's Day Special issue, discussing her journey as a digital creator.

Alongside the cover and interview spread, LA Fiesta Fashion Magazine also wrote: "Don't stop until you're proud. Happy International Women's Day!".

Neha Batra also shared that the magazine will be available across the entire country over the next few months, and we can't wait to pick up a copy!

Many of Neha Batra's fellow fashion digital creators and also, fans showed Neha some love in the comments of her post.

We couldn't agree more with all the support and can't wait to read the full feature!

