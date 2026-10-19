Navratri 2026 Day 9 Colour Peacock Green: Meaning Of The Final Day Hue And Bollywood-Inspired Looks

The final day of Navratri calls for a colour that can make your festive wardrobe feel instantly more regal. Peacock green, with its rich blend of green and blue undertones, is the shade to embrace on October 19, as Shardiya Navratri concludes with Maha Navami. Whether you are dressing up for puja, a family gathering or a festive evening, this jewel-toned hue offers plenty of room to experiment with traditional silhouettes and contemporary styling.

Meaning behind peacock green



The ninth day of Shardiya Navratri is dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga, who is associated with spiritual wisdom, divine blessings and the fulfilment of aspirations.



Peacock green represents growth, harmony, renewal and prosperity. Its rich, jewel-like finish also makes it a striking choice for festive dressing. From silk sarees and embroidered lehengas to contemporary sharara sets, the shade can be styled for both traditional rituals and celebratory gatherings.



Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's dramatic lehenga featured three-dimensional feather detailing in shades of royal blue, turquoise and emerald. A sheer dupatta and diamond-and-emerald choker completed the look. Take inspiration from this jewel-toned ensemble for a glamorous Navami celebration.



Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari's peacock-green ensemble featured intricate white lave designs and a detailed border. Emerald jewellery and a minimal makeup enhanced its traditional appeal. Pair a similar sharara set with gold jhumkas and a statement necklace for a classic festive look.



Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia's deep bottle-green saree featured a gold zari-embroidered pallu, paired with a contemporary bandeau blouse with floral threadwork. Take inspiration from this look by styling a rich green saree with gold earrings and minimal accessories for an elegant festive evening.



Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor's structured peacock-green brocade jacket features a sharp bandhgala collar and colourful floral embroidery, paired with a matching pleated skirt. This Indo-Western combination is ideal for anyone who wants something different from a conventional saree or lehenga.