Navratri 2024: Falguni Pathak To Amdavad Na Garba, Check Out Some Of The Top Dandiya Events In Gujarat

Navratri is a vibrant festival which is observed for nine days. During this festival, devotees from around the country worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. They also wear colourful traditional dresses and play garba and dandiya at night. Garba, the folk dance, is originated in the villages of Gujarat and is often performed in the auspicious festival of Navratri. If you are in Gujarat this festival season, then do not forget to explore some of the famous places in Gujarat for the perfect Garba night experience.

Falguni Pathak Live Show in Ahmedabad

If you are in Gujarat, do not miss out on Falguni Pathak's most anticipated event, which will be held in Ahmedabad, Shankus Farm, on October 14, 2024. The event promises an adventure night full of joyfulness and positive vibes.

Amdavad Na Garba 2024

Amdavad Na Garba is another popular celebration in Ahmedabad. It began on October 3, 2024 and will end on October 11, 2024. Adani Realty presents the celebration at Adani Shantigram Cricket Ground.

Garba Carnival 2024

The Garba Carnival offers a traditional garba and dandiya experience. If you want to enjoy the garba nights, do not forget to wear grab outfits and carry dandiya with you. The celebration is scheduled from October 3 to October 11 at Ramdev Nagar's RM Patel Farm and will feature numerous artists, including Yash Barot, Kirti Rao, and Narendra Rao.

The United Way of Baroda Garba Mahotsav 2024

Any garba lover cannot afford to miss the United Way of Baroda Garba Mahotsav because it is considered one of the most organised venues for playing garba. The event is the largest and most famous garba event in India, located in Subhanpura, Vadodara. The celebration is scheduled from October 3, 2024, to October 12, 2024.