Navratri 2024: Are You Fit To Play Dandiya/Garba? Know Why You Need To Get A Basic Heart Check-Up To Prevent Risk Of Cardiac Arrest

Canva

Dandiya/Garba is widely played across the country in all enthusiasm and burst of energy during Navratri. People eagerly wait for this time of the year to enjoy garba. But last year, numerous people lost their lives to heart attacks while playing dandiya. In Gujrat, 10 people, including 13-year-old, die of heart attack while playing Garba last year. In 2019, a 25-year-old man died while playing garba.

Many such incidents of people collapsing during Garba have been reported over the last few years. This is concerning and should people need to understand how harmful it can be to suddenly involve your body into a strenuous physical activity if you do not indulge in regular physical activity.

Canva

Why is it important to consider you heart health before performing any intense physical activity, especially during Navratri?

Navratri dances like dandiya and garba involve intense aerobic moves which requires an individual to engage in continuous energetic movements. During aerobic exercises, the heart rate and blood pressure increase, requiring your heart to pump more blood and be hungry for oxygen. When people with high blood pressure or an underlying heart condition perform such strainous physical activity, it puts extra pressure on their heart, triggering a heart attack or heart failure. The continuous dance and sudden physical activity put extra workload on your heart.

This why it is important to get basic heart check-ups done before you take up any kind of physical activity. Especially during Navratri, before performing garba. The check-ups are necessary especially if you are young and have a sedentary lifestyle where you body is not used to sudden physical activity.

Why do you need to be extra careful during Navratri dances if you have high-blood pressure ?

Arrhythmias, or irregular heartbeats, are more likely to occur and can be brought on by stress, physical activity, and dehydration. Electric impulses become irregular as a result, and halts the heartbeat. We refer to this as a sudden cardiac arrest.

Canva

Blood flow is redirected during aerobic exercise from the toward the functioning muscles and the heart. This may lessen the quantity of blood and oxygen the heart can access, particularly in those who suffer from coronary artery disease. Another risk factor is being sleep deprived. When you muscles do not get enough rest, they don't repair well and might wear out due to dehydration caused due to sweating, thickening the blood and making it more difficult for the heart to pump the blood.

What signs should not be ignored while dancing in Navratri?

Firstly, understand your body, Recall the last time you performed a workout. Be aware of your physical limitations. If you run out of breath after walking a few steps, you should probably consider getting yourself checked before dancing in Navratri festival.

Canva

While playing dandiya, if you feel very tired, out of breath, dizzy or feel that your heartbeat is irregular, you should not ignore it. Immidialtely seek hydration or consult a doctor.

How can you provide immediate help to someone who feels dizzy or collapses while dancing?

If you find somebody running out of breath or loosing balance, take them to a less noisy place and help them drink water, ask them to loosen their clothes and try to sway some air their way. Ask them to contact their friends and relatives and be with them till help arrives.

Read Also 7 Effective Exercises For Good Heart Health

If you see someone collapse suddenly, do not be a still observer. You can save an individuals life by performing a CPR. You can ask others to help you contact immediate medical help and keep checking for pulse. Being aware of a few things can help you and other stay out of dnager and enjoy the festivities without any issues.

