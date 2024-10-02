Navratri 2024: 5 Popular Durga Puja Pandals In Kolkata

Shardiya Navratri 2024 | FPJ

Navratri, one of the most auspicious Indian festivals, is approaching. The festival of Navratri celebrated for nine days, is devoted to Maa Durga. There are four Navratri festivals in a year, two of which are Gupt Navratri. There are two types of Navratri: Shardiya Navratri and Chaitra Navratri. While Shardiya Navratri occurs in the month of Ashwin, Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in the month of Chaitra. This year, Shardiya Navratri will be celebrated in the month of October, and it will begin on October 3, 2024 and conclude on October 12, 2024.

While the celebration is grand in itself, Kolkata takes this festival to new heights. To boost your festive spirit and embrace the essence of celebration in your town, here are five popular Durga pandals you must visit in Kolkata for Navratri 2024.

Ahiritola Sarbojanin Durgotsab

This iconic pandal, which is close to Bagbazar Launch Ghat, is almost 100 years old. It is one of the most respected and highly visited Durga pandals in North Kolkata. This place is renowned for its simplicity and rich heritage, reflecting the culture and rituals during the Navratri festival. The attraction of this pandal is the exquisitely created Maa Durga idol, which stands out with beautiful decorations and ornaments. This place has a lively and vibrant atmosphere, offering an array of concerts, exhibitions and cultural performances along with devotion for the devotees.

Dum Dum Park, Tarun Sangha

Tarun Sangha Durga Puja in Dum Dum Park is a colourful celebration of Maa Durga's devotion and artistic expression. This place is a gem of artistic and unique Maa Durga idols each year, which adds to the popularity of this pandal. In addition to the beautifully adorned pandal, devotees can also experience the spirit of the festive season in the lively bazaars and folk performances.

Sikdar Bagan Sadharan Durga Puja

Sikdar Bagan Sadharan Durga Puja is one of the largest Durja Puja pandals in Kolkata. It is also one of the oldest pujas organised in the city, established in the year 1913. Despite its small space, this pandal holds a strong spiritual influence on the local devotees. You must visit this pandal to enjoy the spiritual energy and great devotion.

Suruchi Sangha

Durga Puja by Suruchi Sangha is defined by the innovative decorations and unique themes, featuring different Indian states. This pandal gained popularity after being awarded the title of best-decorated pandal in 2003. With its vibrant creativity and Durga idols reflecting the diverse cultures of various Indian states, it offers a delightful experience for anyone visiting the city during the festival of Navratri.

Lake Town Adhibasi Brinda

Lake Town Adhibasi Brinda Durga Pandal is another popular Durga pandal in the city. It attracts for its socially relevant themes, often portraying aspects of rural life, pilgrimages, and current events. In addition to the festive celebrations, the pandal hosts a variety of cultural programs, including song and dance performances, and engages in social initiatives such as health camps and financial aid programs for the devotees.