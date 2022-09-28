e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleNavratri 2022: Meal plan for Navratri by celeb dietician Rujuta Diwekar

Navratri 2022: Meal plan for Navratri by celeb dietician Rujuta Diwekar

Make your fasting a feast following these quick meal plan by the star dietitian herself

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Navratri meal plan | Source

With Navratri comes the fasting season and binge-eating. While we may not crave for attractive junk food or the regular meal, we may want to have a feast worthy meal during fasting. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has got you a complete meal plan for this Navratri to make your fasting season a feast worthy.

Meal one - detox

After you wake up, you can consume some fresh fruit or a few of almonds.

Meal two- breakfast

you can have singhare ke pakode, sabudana khichdi, sweet potato with dahi, Aloo ki kheer, chana poori and halwa (on last day).

Meal three- Lunch

Rajgira or kuttu or sighhare atta ki roti with aloo or arbi sabzi, Makhane ki sabzi, or kuttu ki kadhi with samo chaawal, upasacha thalipeeth.

Meal four- Dinner

Samo chawal with dahi, Jhangora kheer, Paneer ki sabzi with kuttu or singhare or rajgira or banana flour ki roti.

Mid meals

Fresh fruites, Milkshakes, Chaas, Shikhanji, Kheer, Shakarkandi ki chaat, Sabudana wada with dahi.

Benefits of following the above meal

- Lesser mood swings

- Better hormonal balance

- Smoother digestion

- Clearer skin and denser hair

(Inputs from Rujuta Diwekar's Instagram)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022: Date, rituals, significance and all you need to know

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022: Date, rituals, significance and all you need to know

Easy DIY hacks to amp up your home decor

Easy DIY hacks to amp up your home decor

Kate Spade New York's latest Spring 2023 collection reflects the beauty of spring and adventure

Kate Spade New York's latest Spring 2023 collection reflects the beauty of spring and adventure

Navratri 2022: 9 day guide to colours, forms of goddess Durga

Navratri 2022: 9 day guide to colours, forms of goddess Durga

Navratri 2022: How to be Garba ready in no time; Celeb Stylist Chhaya Momaya shares quick tips

Navratri 2022: How to be Garba ready in no time; Celeb Stylist Chhaya Momaya shares quick tips