Navratri 2022: Looking for a quick snack? Try this '10-minute vrat ke aloo' recipe

10-minute vrat aloo recipe | Facebook/Aarti Madan

The nine-day festival of Navratri has already begun! And as you find yourself busy planning your wardrobe for these nine days and still struggle to decide on your vrat menu, we have got you covered. Here's a quick and easy to make Vrat ke aloo recipe that will take 10 minutes for you to prepare.

Ingredients

• Ghee: 2 tbsp.

• Jeera: 1 tsp.

• Green Chilli: 1 Nos.

• Curry Leaves: 4-5 Nos.

• Ginger Paste: 1 tbsp.

• Boiled Potatoes: 4 Nos.

• Salt to Taste

• Black Pepper: 1/4 tsp.

• Roasted Peanuts: 1/2 Cup

• Coriander: 2 tbsp.

• Lemon Juice: 1 tbsp.

Steps

Take a pan (kadai) and heat it on a medium flame. Add ghee, cumin seeds, green chillies, and curry leaves to it. Sauté it for few seconds, followed by adding a pinch of ginger paste.

Next comes the main element, the boiled and diced potatoes, add them to the pan and mix well. cover it for five minutes.

Sprinkle some salt and pepper when the potatoes have turned light golden brown in colour.

Add coarsely grounded peanuts and cover it for two minutes.

Garnish it with some finely chopped coriander leaves and lemon juice.

Serve hot to soothe taste buds.

(Recipe by Aarti Madan, a Mumbai based food vlogger)