National Working Parents Day: Know about this day to recognize parents' contribution towards their families

Being a parent is tough and even tougher when one has to manage work, house, relationship and children as well. Parents toil hard to give their child the best education, all the necesary resources, comfort and luxuries.

It is difficult to run house with a single source of income and to cover the expenses but when both mother and father work, it becomes relatively easy.

A working parent could be a father or a mother who holds a single or more job and juggles a professional and family life.

The day not only encourages women to work but also, also encourages men to share equal responsibility for the house and family. As not many man can be seen cooking or doing other house chores and even handling kids, so it is important for society to understand that both the parents need to have equal contribution in running the family.

A day need to be celebrated as they deserve to be appreciated for all that they do. It is also a day for children to show their appreciation and let their parents relax while they do some household chores or organising a dinner party.

There are still many stereotypes when a woman have to step out of her house to work. Also, it is harder for women to maintain a work-life balance, owing to society’s added pressure on women being a caretaker first.

Often there is 'mommy wars' which means disputes between mothers over child-rearing methods, in particular those between mothers who work outside of the home and those who care for their children full-time.



Working mothers are often faced with a 'glass ceiling situation' where they are unable to climb the corporate ladder, owing to household responsibilities.

The day encourages to not let the guilt feeling creep inside working mothers, who are blamed according to societal norms for leaving their children at home while they go to work.

Working parents have to maintain work-life balance, deal with societal stereotypes, burnout, changing work schedules, and career growth opportunities. Parents often take career change related and growth opportunities decisions after first thinking about their kids.

Working parents find it extremely difficult to get all their work done within their traditional time slot. So, they need to be offered flexible work timings, which is the need of the hour. It will help parents in getting their work done without compromising on their work-life balance and also, it will immensely boost their productivity and morale as well.

National Working Parents Day should be celebrated by analyzing the innumerable problems faced by working parents and then trying to come up with effective solutions for it, to make lives of working parents easier.