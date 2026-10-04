National Wildlife Week 2026: Why Coexisting With Nature Is Essential For A Biodiverse Future | Canva

India is observing National Wildlife Week from Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, Friday, October 2, 2026, and it will run until October 8. The week is dedicated to wildlife and aims to raise awareness about protecting the country’s rich biodiversity and natural habitats. It is an annual celebration that aims to raise awareness among people about wildlife and encourage participation in activities that benefit ecosystems and endangered species.

National Wildlife Week

India observes National Wildlife Week from October 2 to 8 every year, highlighting the importance of protecting wildlife and natural ecosystems. The week serves as an opportunity to look beyond individual species and understand the wider need to conserve habitats, biodiversity and ecological balance.

Wildlife is closely connected to the health of ecosystems. Forests, wetlands, grasslands, rivers and coastal areas provide food, shelter and breeding grounds for countless species. These ecosystems also support human communities by providing resources, regulating water cycles and contributing to climate resilience.

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Why Coexisting With Nature Matters

Human activities such as deforestation, habitat destruction, pollution, urban expansion and unsustainable resource use can put pressure on wildlife and their habitats. When natural habitats shrink or become fragmented, animals may be forced closer to human settlements in search of food and shelter, increasing the possibility of human-wildlife conflict.

Coexisting with nature involves finding ways for communities and wildlife to share landscapes while reducing threats to both. Protecting natural habitats, creating wildlife corridors, reducing pollution and using natural resources responsibly can contribute to healthier ecosystems.

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Protecting Biodiversity

Biodiversity refers to the variety of life found on Earth, including plants, animals, fungi and microorganisms. Every species plays a role within its ecosystem, and the loss of one species can affect other organisms and ecological processes.

The week was conceptualised in 1952 by the Indian Board of Wildlife to build a long-term commitment towards nature conservation. The event is observed across India during the first week of October.