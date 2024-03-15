National Vaccination Day: All You Need To Know About Vaccination For Children

Prevention is always a step ahead of the most suitable panacea to treat an ailment. However, the diseases are unpredictable and boundaries are never clear, but vaccination provides ample security to shield the future and ensure a healthy life for children . Particularly, the ailments that have no cure or a proper process of adequate treatment can be controlled through proper vaccination on a medical roadmap.

India celebrates National Vaccination Day on March 16 to break the myths and shatter down the clouds of ignorance in order to shelter health concerns and ensure a flourishing future. Several governmental and private schemes are rigorously working to spread the light of consciousness in order to safeguard against the most risky and contagious ailments and polio is one of them.

The polio vaccine plans were first applied on March 16, following the guidelines of the World Health Organization. Since then, India has beefed-up numerous initiatives, including the 'Do Boond Zindagi Ki' polio campaign, focusing on 0–5 year old children in community health centers and their homes.

Polio And Other Important Vaccinations

According to the official data, the polio epidemic has widely affected Afghanistan, Nigeria, and Pakistan.

Polio is a contagious disease that causes paralysis and can affect a part of the body, but the vaccination for children is not just limited to the polio-prevention endeavours'. Diphtheria, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Rabies, Tetanus, and Typhoid are marked as other crucial vaccinations for children. This mandatory dose is divided for infants, children, and teenagers' in separate fragments.

Crucial Vaccination Programs

From following the global guidelines of the Expanded Program of Immunization (EPI) and the universal Immunization program under the National Rural Health Mission, 2005, to the 'Do Boond Zindagi Ki' polio vaccination campaign, there are ample services that you can utilize to mitigate the dangerous risks.

Covid Vaccination

The COVID pandemic has changed vaccination practices by establishing it as a mandatory citizen act to strengthen our shield. The COVID vaccination schemes are the new update on the list that nobody can avoid.

Break The Myths

There are no alternatives to vaccination, and the public is required to be active and fast in order to combat the outbreak and take control of their health. Now it's our responsibility to break the myths and spread awareness for personal wellbeing and collective appeal.