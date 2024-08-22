National Space Day 2024: Everything About Its Significance, Theme & More

National Space Day 2024 |

India will celebrate its maiden National Space Day on August 23, 2024, at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. On this day, India became the first country to land on the Moon's southern polar region and the fourth country to land successfully on the Moon. The day is also celebrated to highlight the significant role of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in the field of science and technology.

Significance of National Space Day

On August 23, 2023, ISRO achieved a milestone in a space journey when the lander Vikram successfully made its landing on the Southern region of the Moon. The landing site is now known as Shiv Shakti Point. To celebrate this remarkable achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 23 as "National Space DAY."

National Space Day - 2024

Theme and celebrations of National Space Day

The Theme of the National Space Day is "Touching Lives while Touching the Moon: India's Space Saga." The special day will be celebrated in two days. There will be events such as seminars and exhibitions, as well as mobile exhibitions known as "Space on Wheels." These exhibitions will travel to numerous colleges, schools, and universities, providing information about space and offering an opportunity to learn about India's space-related missions.

ISRO has already announced projects related to the space organization, including one called Space Tutors. As the name suggests, it will help students interact with educators and mentors registered with ISRO. On August 23, ISRO's chairman, S Somnath, will highlight the role of science and technology in space and emphasise the essence of technology in space exploration in today's world. The events will be broadcast by ISRO and streamed live across various platforms.