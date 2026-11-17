One of the most misunderstood conditions, which can be draining if not managed properly, is epilepsy. Sadly, many don’t understand the right treatment or medications. National Epilepsy Day on November 17 aims to create awareness around the condition, symptoms and prevention. Ayurveda can indirectly help manage it. Let us talk about epilepsy, the ayurvedic methods to manage it, and the Patanjali products to help contain it indirectly.

All About Epilepsy

A neurological disorder, epilepsy causes sudden seizures. It involves an abrupt outburst of unusual electrical activity in the brain. You have it if you experience more than two unexpected seizures in a day or one seizure followed by another.

Around 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy, making it a common neurological disorder. In India, 10 to 12 million people suffer from it, accounting for one-sixth of the global epileptic population.

Types include focal seizures that can change behaviour or cause automatisms. Generalised seizures include myoclonic seizures, or muscle jerks, and tonic-clonic seizures or convulsions.

Symptoms include brief staring spells, loss of awareness, uncontrollable muscle jerks or twitches, difficulty speaking, unusual sensory changes like strange smells or tastes, fear, and rapid breathing or heartbeats.

Treatments such as medicines, proper care, diet, surgeries, and devices help manage life and reduce or stop abnormal electrical brain activity. Ayurveda can also help. Learn how with the right Patanjali products.

Ayurvedic Methods to Deal with Epilepsy

Herbs: Ashwagandha has neuroprotective properties and acts as an adaptogen to steady the mind. Brahmi boosts cognitive function, lowers stress, and balances neural pathways. Shankhapushpi calms the nervous system and neural pathways.

Diet: Have healthy fats like ghee, as it nurtures the brain tissues and helps them function properly. Include seasonal, fresh vegetables, fruits, lentils, pulses, and dry fruits for a healthy body and mind. Avoid refined sugar, artificial flavours and processed food. Keep the meals light and easily digestible for nourishment. Drink herbal or chamomile teas to calm the mind.

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Therapies: Include the nasya therapy in your routine since it can kindle and nurture the mind’s sensory centres directly. Shirodhara is known to calm the nervous system and reduce seizure starts.

Lifestyle Choices: Regulate your sleep cycle along with routines such as meal times and work hours to calm the mind. Wrong sleep cycles can act as triggers for seizures. Meditation and yoga help calm the brain and lower the triggers.

Patanjali offers ayurvedic products to help you manage epileptic issues. Patanjali Divya Medha Vati Extra Power (20 Gms) contains ayurvedic herbs like brahmi, shankhapushpi, ashwagandha, shatavar, and pushkarmool. It manages cerebral disorders such as headaches, insomnia and epilepsy, and benefits brain health.

Divya Neurogrit Gold (13 Gms) has ekangveer ras, moti pishti, rajat bhasma, jyotishmati, and giloy extract. It is mainly to support overall brain health. Neurological working is supported to ensure any epilepsy issues are lowered or managed better.

Or consume the Divya Memorygrit Tablet (14 Gms) that has brahmi, shankhapushpi, ashwagandha, jatamansi, and other essential herbs. It supports cognitive function, memory and focus, and calms the mind. It is more of a support to manage epilepsy better.

Observe National Epilepsy Day on November 17 by focusing on triggers to avoid epilepsy, treating it with proper medications and tips along with Ayurveda and using Patanjali products for the same.