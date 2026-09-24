National Ayurveda Day 2026: 5 Ayurvedic Ingredients And Their Traditional Wellness Benefits To Know

Ayurveda, India’s traditional system of medicine for thousands of years, is a holistic approach to staying healthy and treating ailments through medicines, recommendations, and methods. National Ayurveda Day on September 25 celebrates this ancient system and honours Dhanvantari, the god of physicians and ayurveda. Learn how the ayurvedic system treats you, along with the ingredients used for treatment and good health. Discover the relevant Patanjali products too.

How the Ayurvedic System Treats Your Health

In Ayurveda, the most essential aspect is balancing the doshas (Pitta, Kapha, and Vata) because our existence and good health depend on them working together. Vata is related to space and air, Kapha to earth and water, and Pitta to water and fire.

Ayurveda combines diet, herbal decoctions, and therapies to treat and cleanse from within. Its treatment targets the root cause to remove the disorder. It prevents and cures the issue, and treats every possible ailment or health need.

Ayurveda is affordable and does not cause negative effects. Now know the commonly used ayurvedic ingredients and related Patanjali products.

Common Ayurvedic Ingredients Used

Turmeric: This spice contains antioxidant properties, balances the doshas, is a strong anti-inflammatory, purifies the blood, and boosts digestion. Its compound, curcumin, supports immunity, joint and skin health, liver health, and heart function. Patanjali Apple Vinegar with Haldi and Ginger (500 Ml) supports digestive health and immunity, treats weakness and inflammation, and manages weight.

Tulsi: An essential herb revered in ayurveda, it treats respiratory issues, boosts one’s immunity, lowers stress levels, manages blood sugar levels, and reduces inflammation. Patanjali Basil (Tulsi) Drink (200 Ml) is a refreshing read-to-serve drink containing tulsi seeds. It has antioxidant properties and helps with digestion.

Moringa: Drumstick, or moringa, is a superfood with nutrients like vitamins C, E, and A, iron, calcium, potassium, omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and amino acids. It supports immunity and blood sugar levels and lowers inflammation. Patanjali Nutrela Moringa (30 Gms) supports an active lifestyle by providing energy and lower fatigue, maintaining immunity levels, and supporting skin and digestive health; it contains nutrients like iron, calcium and magnesium.

Triphala: This ayurvedic herbal blend manages digestive health, purifies the system, contains antioxidants, provides immunity, and works for oral and skin well-being. Use Divya Triphala Guggul (40 Gms) regularly to maintain digestive health and related issues like constipation, purify the system, and manage weight.

Bhringraj: This strong ayurvedic herb boosts hair growth and lowers hair fall, dandruff and greying. It also cleanses the liver, boosts digestion, treats skin issues like eczema and rashes, and provides peaceful sleep. For your hair, use Divya Mahabhringraj Taila (100 ml). Along with bhringraj, it has ingredients like manjistha, turmeric, mulethi, and kharenti. It helps with hair growth and scalp health, lowers hair fall and dandruff, provides coolness, and reduces stress levels.

Celebrate National Ayurveda Day on September 25 by honouring Dhanvantari, including ayurvedic ingredients in our lives, and using Patanjali’s products.