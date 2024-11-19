Mythical 'Doom Fish' Returns To California: Is It A Warning Of A Natural Disaster? Know What Its Sighting Means

X (Twitter)

For the second time this year, a long, ribbon-shaped oarfish that is frequently connected to disasters has come ashore on Californian beaches. NBC News reports that PhD candidate Alison Laferriere of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in Encinitas, Southern California, made the discovery of the roughly 10-foot-long fish.

According to NBC News, oarfish are deep-sea animals that may reach lengths of up to 20 feet and usually live at depths of up to 3,300 feet. Because of their rare and peculiar form, there are tales that they are signs of oncoming natural disasters, such as powerful earthquakes. People are questioning as to what is making the oarfishes swim up to 3,300 feet. Let's understand more about the characteristics of this fish and what is the reason behind the myths.

What is an Oarfish?

The mysterious oarfish inhabits the deep ocean, frequently at depths of 200 to 1,000 meters. It is one of the world's longest bony fish, reaching up to 36 feet. Sightings of it are considered unusual since it rarely surfaces. The term "doom fish" originates from folklore, particularly in Japan, where it is said to be a sign of oncoming earthquakes and tsunamis.

According to scientists, oarfish only surface above water when they are injured, or impacted by environmental changes. Their behavior may be influenced by changes in ocean currents, earthquakes, or underwater disturbances, indicating natural disasters.

For example, according to NBC News, many oarfish were seen around the coast of Japan in 2011 prior to a deadly earthquake and tsunami. A 2019 study revealed no scientific evidence linking oarfish to earthquakes, despite their deadly reputation. However, there isn't any solid proof that their sightings are related to natural calamities.



The recent surge in sightings may be caused by future changes in ocean conditions, according to researchers at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. According to NBC News, kayakers discovered the year's first oarfish in.