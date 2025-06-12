'My Son Called To Say Goodbye Before Take-off': Mother Recalls Horrifying Moment Of Watching Ahmedabad Plane Crash News

X @AnchorAnandN & @sarcastic_us

In an unfortunate incident that has sent chills the nation, Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed near Ahmedabad Airport in Gujarat on Thursday afternoon shortly after taking off. Reportedly, the Ahmedabad-London bound flight was carrying 242 passengers, including crew, most of which are feared dead. The plane crashed into a medical college's mess where several aspiring medical students are also feared dead.

The flight crash has sent shockwaves across the country and abroad. Nandini Bahra, an X user, a mother shared the moment when she watched the plane crash news minutes after getting off of a phone call with her son, who had just boarded a flight from Delhi to London. "My son called to say bye as his Air India flight from Delhi to London was preparing for takeoff. As always I asked him to message me as soon as he lands - no matter how late. Moments later, I switched on the TV and was met with devastating news: an Air India flight to London had crashed."

She further mentioned that it wasn't her son's flight that had crashed and as relieved as she was, the painful truth of parents whose children were on the flight sank in."In those heart-stopping seconds before I learned it wasn’t his flight, my legs gave way and my heart sank like never before, she said. In a heartfelt message shared later, she wrote, “To the families who have suffered this unimaginable loss -my thoughts and prayers are with you. I have no words for your grief. To those who survived - your life is nothing short of a miracle. May you have the strength to heal.”

Netizen's offer condolences, Woman clarifies

Soon after her post went viral on X, users began offering condolences to her son, asking her to stay strong. The woman soon commented on her viral post clarifying that it is not her son who was in the aircraft and urged people to 'read' her post carefully before commenting.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user commented on Nandini' s post and said, "I can so relate to this my husband is travelling on work; taken a flight and the initial reports today just said plane crash and I almost fainted."

While another user commented, "You and your son are fortunate enough for not having gone through this. Let's pray for strength for the families of passengers and crew who travelled in that flight."

Another user commented, "Life truly hangs by a thread sometimes. Prayers for the departed, strength for the survivors, and deepest respect to every parent who lives with that silent fear every time their child travels."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nandini's story, while deeply personal, echoes a universal truth-life is uncertain. One moment can hold hope, the next can bring despair. Her words reflect the mix of profound gratitude and deep empathy that only a close brush with tragedy can bring.It is a powerful reminder to cherish every goodbye, to be present in every moment, and to hold close the ones we love.