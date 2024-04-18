Muslim Baby Girls Name With The Letter 'K': Meaning, Personality And Much More

In a world with millions of baby names, you are still searching for a name which is unique and meaningful? We have got you a list of Muslim baby girl names with the letter 'K' with its meaning, origin and personality, making it easier for you to name your baby.

Kabira

Kabira is a popular Muslim baby girl name which means 'powerful' and 'great'. You are a kindhearted person who is deeply attached to nature. You like to explore new ideas, meet people and discover unique places. You have a caring and healing personality.

Khadija

The meaning of the name Kadija is 'early child'. Khadija is a Islamic girl name. With the numerology number 8, their personality is defined as a dedicated, strong and goal-oriented individual. They are financially successful and have practical minds. You have a balanced lifestyle and professional persona.

Kafi

A small and cute name, Kafi, means 'sufficient', 'another name for God' and 'talented'. People with this name are less expressive and love challenges in life. They have deep affection and love for the people around them. They have a kind, spiritual, accepting and wise personality.

Kainaat

The meaning of the name Kainaat is 'universal', 'world', and 'the creation'. They are creative, curious and artistic individuals. Kainaat is a youthful person who is positive and professional in everything they do.

Kalifa

Kalifa is a beautiful and popular Muslim baby name you can keep for your baby. The meaning behind the name is 'holy girl' and 'chaste'. They are a good communicator and hardworking individuals. Their nature is described as practical, strong, strict and patient. Kalifa are most likely to be dependent on others.

Kanizah

Kanizah is an Arabic and Muslim origin name which means 'young girl'. Individuals with the Kanizah are understanding, practical and investigative. They have a good ability to analyse, make decisions and solve problems.

Karimah

The Muslim baby girl's name, Karimah, means 'generous', 'giving' and 'noble'. Karimah's numerology number is 7, and their personality traits are intellectual, spiritual, analytical and mysterious. They choose their friends wisely and rarely share secrets with others.

Kaynat

Kaynat is an Arabic origin girl name, meaning 'universe' and 'world'. They have an independent, mysterious and confident personality. Kaynat always relies on their personal and gut feelings before making any decision.

Kabirah

The meaning of the name Kabirah is 'big' and 'elder'. They are a free soul who loves freedom, adventure and independent life. They have a socialising with people and strive for success.