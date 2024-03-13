Muslim Baby Girl Names Starting With 'G'': Meaning, Qualities And More

FPJ

You were seeking a good name before she opened her eyes and beheld the world with tender grace. In the race of life, her existence is a note of exclamation, that allows you to become a better person.

Her name must reflect the happiness she hails with tiny feet in your courtyard, aligning the future and present in a row for the best possible dreams to attain, and the most sublime hopes to cherish.

It's not just your mother, who ensures a good place in Jannah, daughters can also pave the way to finding profound spiritual goals.

Gamila: Gamila is an Arabic synonym of Jamila, which means a beautiful girl. Your daughter can attain happiness and flamboyant luck with such a luminous name.

Gul: Gul means the flower. Flowers are known for their modest and meaningful existence. The best traits to infuse in your baby girl.

Ghazala: While Ghazala translates into intelligent,. A wise pick to invoke wisdom and vision.

Gelarah: While Gelarah means eyes,. A happy Arabic word to allure deep insights.

Ghaada: Ghaada means beautiful. This is another popular name in Muslim households to manifest a healthy and wealthy life.

Ghadia: Ghadia means the morning cloud. Such a name can invoke gentle traits in character and add wings to her dreams.

Ghalibah: Ghalibah is someone who is dominant enough to decide on a life path. This name also connects to the aspirations of high dreams.

Ghareezat: Ghareezat translates into intuition. A good name to beef up the essence of being and reinforce the sense of sovereignty.

Gulbahar: Gulbahar reflects the spring flower that fortifies luck and nourishes the purpose of being.

Golshan: Golshan means a garden. A garden resembles versatility and vitality to bring the best possible future for your daughter.