Muslim Baby Boy Names Starting With K: Meaning, Qualities, And All You Need To Know

Naming your baby with a perfect name takes research as it shall be associated with your kid for a lifetime. In case your priest or astrologer suggested you name your Muslim boy starting with the letter K, some of the names that would have come to your mind would be Kareem, Kabir, Khwaja, and Kadhir. Know about what some of the baby boy names starting with K mean, so that you can select the perfect one for your kid.

Kareem: Muslims often use this name for boys, reflecting the desired qualities of kindness and nobility. It is derived from the Arabic word meaning "noble" or "generous." Importantly, it is one of the 99 names of Allah (Al-Asma al-Husna), emphasising the attribute of generosity and kindness.

Khabeer: Also Kabir, is a meaningful name that parents give their children in Muslim homes. Again, it happens to be one of the 99 holy names of Allah, which particularly describes him as "All aware and acquainted." Someone with this name is said to be blessed with knowledge and wisdom.

Khwaja: It goes unsaid that this name has a special significance and honourable status in Islam. People proudly give their male children this name as it is often associated with Sufi saints and spiritual leaders, and used to show respect and reverence, especially when referring to religious scholars.

Kadhir: The name is one of the popular ones in South Indian families and refers to "brilliance." It is associated with positive qualities such as brightness, radiance, or intelligence. While this is not only restricted to the Muslim community, it has become more of a name that everyone adores.

Kaleel: The name is of Arabic origin which is interpreted to mean "beloved" or "dear one." It is a name given to boys born in the Muslim community and reflects desirable qualities such as affection, intimacy, or being cherished.

Khaleel: While the above name seems closely similar, the meaning varies with this one. In comparison, Khaleel is a much-preferred name that Muslim parents give their sons. Islam texts note that it was one of the titles given to Prophet Ibrahim, who is honored as a close friend of Allah (Khalilullah).

Khaaliq: Looking for a unique yet purely Muslim name for your baby boy? This is one of the best names you can select. The meaning of this name as mentioned to praise Allah in his 99 names is "the creator." A person with this name is said to be good at art and literature alongside any other field which demands creativity and imagination.

Kuddus: It is associated with the name of Allah "Al-Quddus," which describes him as "absolutely pure." So, naming your baby boy with this name will make him an honest individual and a person whom people would like and admire.

Kutub: The name might have reminded you of the Kutub Minar located in India. Reflecting on the significance of this beautiful name, we can say that the concept of Qutb (Kutub) is deeply rooted in Sufi mysticism and is associated with the idea of spiritual authority and enlightenment.