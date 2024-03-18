Muslim Baby Boy Names Starting With H: Meaning, Qualities, And All You Need To Know

What's in a name? A lot, we say, as it reflects their overall personality. We understand that it isn't easy to come up with a good name that stands perfect to describe your child. There might be several names in your mind, but if you are looking to fix one down, take note of the names listed below as they also throw light on their origins, meaning, and much more.

Hasan: One of the widely used names in Muslim families is this one which translates to "beautiful" or "handsome." It signifies physical beauty as well as inner goodness and virtue. The name Hasan embodies qualities of attractiveness, grace, and kindness.

Hussain: This name is derived from the Arabic word "husn," meaning "beauty," and signifies beauty and excellence. It is not only restricted to beautiful skin but also is associated with overall health and wellness. Mainly, the name reminds people of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, revered by Shia Muslims.

Habib: This is a simple yet adorable name. It means "beloved" or "dear" in Arabic. There have been several songs and poems using this beautiful word which conveys affection, love, and endearment. Someone with name is said to be associated with the qualities of warmth, care, and friendship.

Husam: Someone who believes that a name holds an influence on one's personality would be impressed to know that this term means "sword" or "sharp edge." It conveys strength and bravery, the qualities which are said to be reflected on an individual with this name.

Hayyan: The meaning of this name is "lively" or "vivacious." It reflects energy and liveliness. If you wish to see your baby boy grow happily and sportively, you might go with this name. It is said that they would be enjoyers of life who carry this name.

Hatim: This is one of the popular names of Muslim boys. It means "determined" or "decisive." It signifies someone who is resolute and determined.

Haroon: One of the best names to give your baby boy is this one which translates to the Arabic form of the name Aaron. It refers to a "mountain" or "high mountain." Impressively, it has a closer connection with Islam as it is a name associated with prophet mentioned in the Quran, known for his leadership and closeness to Allah.

Hakeem: While today, several health experts are addressed by this name, an overall understanding of this name revolves around being "wise" or "learned" in Arabic. It denotes someone who possesses wisdom, knowledge, and understanding. The name Hakeem reflects intellectual depth and insight.

Hamza: In Arabic, this word means "lion" or "strong." It is a great name for your baby boy as it refers to the qualities of strength, courage, and bravery, which are highly valued in Islamic culture.

Humaid: It happens to be one of the desired names that parents wish to give their little ones. The name is said to be an admiration in itself. Humaid means "praised" or "praiseworthy."