Muslim Baby Boy Names Starting With C: Meaning, Qualities And More

Muslim baby boy names mainly record their mentions from the religious scriptures and holy preaching. If you are looking for an adorable name starting with C for your newborn, you can choose from the names listed below after you learn about their meanings and associated qualities.

Chand: A simple name for your baby boy is this one which refers to the moon which is considered to be holy and a source of guiding light of the Almighty. Someone named so is said to have leadership qualities.

Chiragh: It refers to a lamp or a burner, much more than what reminds you of Aladdin's Chirag. Boys carrying this name are said to be good at decision-making and guiding others.

Cem: It represents a "ruler" and has a Turkish origin. On that note, the name symbolises leadership, authority, and responsibility, reflecting qualities of guidance and governance.

Cemal: "Jamal" is spelled Cemel in Turkish. It is a popular name kept for baby boys in Muslim families and means beauty and charm.

Chandan: It represents sandal which holds a significant place in Islam and is a part of most festivities. The Sandal paste is also anointed on the tombs of saints. Qualities of a person with this name are associated with purity, honesty, and calmness.

Cabir or Cabeer: While it's usually Kabir, some may tweak the spelling with a C and continue to pronounce the original way. The meaning of the name represents greatness and magnificence.

Cadeer: Similar to Cabir, you might also name your little one Cadeer which originally means "Capable." A person with this name is considered to be a people's favourite person due to his confidence and competent qualities.